In Japan, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May, so now’s the prime time for gift shopping. Ghibli fans won’t have to spend long searching for the perfect gift, though, because Donguri Kyowakoku, the retail chain that sells the studio’s official merchandise, has the My Neighbour Totoro Corn Gift Set ready and waiting.

▼ A branch of Donguri Kyowakoku

The My Neighbour Totoro Corn Gift Set has been a popular gift choice at Donguri Kyowakoku for a number of years now, with its corn-like packaging beautifully reminiscent of the corn that young daughter Mei gifts her mother in the movie My Neighbour Totoro.

▼ Mei with her corn

Image: Studio Ghibli

▼ Like the corn in the film, the gift is adorned with the words “For Mum”, written in Mei’s handwriting.

The corn is a beautiful symbol of filial love, as Mei overcomes all sorts of physical and emotional hurdles in order to ensure her mother receives it. It’s especially heartwarming as Mei believes the words of the grandmother from whom she received the corn, who told her that food from granny’s farm will be able to help Mei’s hospitalised mother get well soon.

Image: Studio Ghibli

It’s a gift filled with love and sentiment that will bring a tear to any fan’s eyes, which makes the real-world gift even more special. Unlike the corn in the film, though, this sweet present is filled with actual gifts, which change year by year. This year’s gift set contains an “eco bag“, as reusable shopping bags are known in Japan, as well as a hook to hang it from.

The eco bag is adorned with adorable corns and Totoros, while the corn-like pouch it folds into is graced with little soot sprites.

The magnetic hook is equally adorable, featuring a couple of Totoros munching on corn.

Mothers with a soft spot for Kiki’s Delivery Service will be pleased to know the chain is also selling the Kiki’s Delivery Service Tea Time Gift for a limited time.

This gift set contains three items: black tea, a wooden coaster, and a reusable drawstring pouch.

▼ The tea is an original blend of rosehip and peppermint.

The wooden coaster features the silhouette of a bread wreath from Guchokipanya, the bakery in the film.

▼ On the pouch is fan favourite Jiji, Kiki’s feline friend.

Both items went on sale online and in stores from 15 April, priced at 3,300 yen (US$24.61) for the Corn Gift Set and 3,960 yen for the Tea Time Gift.

It’s a beautiful way to express your love for Ghibli and your mum on Mother’s Day, and that’s not all — the chain has special Totoro flower deliveries available as well!

