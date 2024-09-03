Kiki’s Delivery Service characters get a golden makeover.

Studio Ghibli characters are so well-known that sometimes they’re recognisable purely by their silhouette. That’s certainly the case with young witch Kiki and her feline friend Jiji from the 1989 movie Kiki’s Delivery Service, and the studio is highlighting this fact with a couple of new pouches that show just how beautiful this hint of the characters can be.

▼ The first pouch is the Kiki’s Delivery Service Kiki Silhouette Series Mini Pouch (2,530 yen [US$17.44]).

This pouch measures 12 x 8 x 2.8 centimetres (4.7 x 3.1 x 1.1 inches) and features gold embroidery on the side tag and silhouettes.

The inside fabric is beige in colour, to help hide any marks or stains from foundation and concealer products. With pockets inside for storage, the pouch can be use to store makeup or other small items and accessories.

▼ Those wanting more storage can opt for the Kiki’s Delivery Service Kiki Silhouette Series Stand Pouch (2,970 yen).

At 14.5 x 11 x 10 centimetres, this pouch is slightly larger than the first and has a sturdier shape, with wire along the zippered section to help it stay open, giving you ample room to reach inside and easily retrieve your items.

▼ Like the first pouch, this one also features gorgeous embroidered silhouettes.

While the two pouches above are brand new additions to the Kiki’s Delivery Service range, fans of Jiji will be pleased to know that two pouches dedicated to the feline have been restocked after selling out due to popularity.

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service Kiki’s Red Ribbon Series Mini Pouch (2,530 yen)

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service Kiki’s Red Ribbon Series Stand Pouch (2,970 yen)

Both the new Silhouette series and the restocked Red Ribbon series will be on sale at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from 31 August. With a whole treasure trove of other goods dedicated to Kiki and Jiji in store at the moment, its definitely a good time to be a Kiki’s Delivery Service fan!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!