Limited-edition exclusive serves up newly developed rice patties for the sport, with the help of a Kyoto specialist.

Burger King is throwing its support behind pickleball this year by signing a sponsorship agreement with the Japan Pickleball Federation (PJF).

▼ Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

The new sponsorship will be front and centre at the PJF Pickleball Japan Open in Sasebo, Nagasaki, in June, and at the PJF Pickleball Japan League Burger King Cup in Tokyo’s Ariake district in August, and to celebrate, the chain is releasing a special burger in honour of the occasion.

Called the Pickleball Burger, this new offering is said to be a “large, American-style rice burger”, with three flame-grilled 100-percent beef patties boldly sandwiched between special rice patties that have been jointly developed with Hachidaime Gihey, a long-established rice shop in Kyoto.

▼ Hachidaime Gihey previously worked with Burger King to produce its limited-time Kyoto Whopper.

Hachidaime Gihey’s expertise in the selection, milling, blending, and cooking of rice led to the creation of the newly developed patty, which has been crafted from a combination of carefully selected white rice and a type of brown rice known as Kin-no-Ibuki. This combination is said to be the perfect partner for the beef patties, enhancing the flavour of the meat while showcasing the natural sweetness of rice.

▼ Each grain is distinct and has a smooth, pleasant texture.

Given its name, the burger doesn’t miss out on this opportunity to use pickles, stuffing eleven of them in between the meat and rice layers.

With a stripped-back combination of just three essential ingredients — beef, rice and pickles — this burger allows the quality of each component to take centre court in every mouthful. Set to be released for a limited time from 30 May, the Pickleball Burger will be priced at 1,790 yen (US$12.28).

Photos©SoraNews24

