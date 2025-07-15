The Baby Body Burger enters the ring for a limited time.

Burger King never shies away from a food challenge and in Japan that fighting spirit is on full display right now with the introduction of the new “Baby Body Burger”. Though the name might seem small, the burger is mighty as it’s been officially approved by the Japan Sumo Association, and it’s a debut collaboration that puts Burger King’s mega-sized One Pounder series to shame.

The sporadically produced One Pounders are the foodie equivalent of a final boss-level fight, and we’ve taken down many of them, from the Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger in 2020…

▼ …to the King Yeti in 2022.

▼ However, now we have…the Baby Body Burger!

As you can see, this burger is no joke, with not four but FIVE beef patties ready to take you down to pain town.

We’re no strangers to pain when it comes to food challenges so we were primed and ready to take this burger on when it was released on 11 June, ordering it as part of as a set with fries and a drink.

▼ Every Baby Body Burger comes with a free sticker while stocks last.

From the side, the burger looked enormous — it was as if it was shaking with the same powerful presence of a yokozuna, the highest-ranking class of sumo wrestler, about to enter the ring.

Unfurling the wrapping revealed an outrageously over-the-top burger that made us tremble in fear.

This baby weighs in at 668 grams (23.6 ounces), with a total kilocalorie count of 1,876, making it a fearsome warrior.

▼ Definitely a yokozuna-class burger.

Before even tasting it, the sheer height of the burger made us feel like our jaw might dislocate. As we cowered in fear at the look of it, the burger seemed entirely confident, standing tall with a sturdy stance, as if urging us in to take a swipe at it. Nipping in for a bite, we quickly moved away to discover that the star of the show is the flame-grilled beef patties — it’s shamelessly all about the meat, with the bacon and cheese acting as mere junior members to the team.

The slightly tangy aurora sauce throws a few moves, enhancing the flavor of the meat, but the seasoning isn’t too intense. If anything, it acts as a gentle accompaniment that lets you savour the meat in its purest form.

Like a seasoned yokozuna, there was no need to pull any tricks or dodges here — it was all about clashing straight on. Bite after bite, we met the meat wall with childlike glee, feeling ourselves getting stronger as the Baby Body got smaller.

By the end of it all, we were full to the brim and in need of a lie-down, with a strange urge to hold the “I Did It” sticker high above our heads like a trophy.

Needless to say, this is a super voluminous burger, so if you’re going to step into the ring with it, you’ll want to do so with an empty stomach. It’s a heavyweight champion of a burger with all the dignity of a Yokozuna, and it’s a bout you’ll remember forever…much like Crown the One Pounder, which still gives us post-cheese nightmares to this day.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]