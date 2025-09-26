Would you like rice with that?

Burger King is famous for its flame-grilled beef patties, and now, for a limited time, it’s putting these patties in the spotlight with a new release in Japan called “On the Beef“.

This new limited-edition special serves up Burger King’s patties in three ways, starting with the plain On the Beef, simply seasoned with salt and pepper so you can enjoy the juicy, smoky taste of the flame grilled patty.

▼ This patty costs 350 yen (US$2.34), with the option to add an additional patty for another 350 yen.

Next up, we have “Sauce on the Beef“, which gives you the option to add on one of three special sauces: “Spicy Sauce“, which contains chili peppers, garlic, and a touch of doubanjiang; “Teriyaki Sauce“, with a hint of roasted green onion and red miso; and “BBQ Sauce“, which delivers an extra punch of deep, smoky flavour.

▼ Sauce on the Beef costs 450 yen, and you can also add an additional patty for 350 yen.

Finally, we have “Rice on the Beef” (450 yen), which tops the patty with a special rice patty jointly developed by Hachidaime Gihee and Burger King.

Using Hachidaime Gihee’s expertise in rice selection, milling, blending, and cooking, this dedicated rice blend uses specially selected white rice and Kin no Ibuki brown rice, developed for the best possible pairing with the flame-grilled beef patty while showcasing the natural sweetness of the rice. Having previously tried Hachidaime Gihee’s rice in Burger King’s limited-edition Kyoto Whopper, we can attest to the fact that these rice patties are a cut above what’s available at other fast food chains.

▼ Each grain retains its shape beautifully, resulting in a plump, smooth and pleasant texture.

These new “On the Beef” products will be available for two weeks only, from 26 September to 9 October.

While it might sound odd to sell patties on their own, it’s a concept that’s actually well-suited to the Japanese market, where people commonly purchase cuts of meat or simple side dishes separately to make up a nutritionally balanced meal with rice at home. That’s how we’ll be trying them when they’re released, and we might even get adventurous by placing them inside a Famichiki bun, for a fast food/convenience store hack that’s already got our stomachs rumbling.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!