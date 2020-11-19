The Extreme One Pound Beef Burger is only available for a limited time.

Burger King is always looking for ways to stand out from its competitors, and in Japan that’s meant limited-time specials like the Ghost Whopper, the Fake Burger, and now…the Extreme One Pound Beef Burger.

This new release is like a double-patty burger with beef buns, or a vegetable burger with double-patty beef buns. Whatever way you choose to look at it, though, this limited-edition release is epic, as it’s said to be Burger King’s first-ever “buns-free” burger, and it packs a meaty punch with four flame-grilled 100-percent beef patties weighing in at 499 grams (1 pound) in total.

According to Burger King, the Extreme One Pound Beef Burger contains two rich cheddar cheese slices, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup and seasonings. It’s said to overflow with delicious juices upon first bite, and is the ultimate burger for beef lovers, as you get to taste the meat directly on the tongue.

If these ingredients look familiar, that’s because the Extreme One Pound Beef Burger is modelled on the Maximum Super One Pound Beef Burger, which was released in Japan earlier this year. It also totally undid us when we attempted to eat as many as possible during their all-you-can-eat special in summer.

▼ Same ingredients, but with a slightly different placement and sandwiched between two bread buns.



To commemorate the release of their Extreme burger, the Maximum Super One Pound Beef Burger will be making a return for a limited time. Plus, customers who order an Extreme burger will be awarded with an original sticker (pictured below) to prove they had the mental and physical stamina to chomp their way through so much meat.

▼ Take a look at the video below to see what diners are up against.

Both burgers will be on the menu for 14 days only, from 20 November to 3 December, and sold from 2:00 p.m. each day. The Extreme Super One Pound Beef Burger will be priced at 1,400 yen (US$13.48) on its own or at 1,700 yen for a set with a medium drink and French fries, while the Maximum Super One Pound Beef Burger will retail for 1,600 yen on its own and 1,900 yen for a set.

And if you’re not close to a Burger King, or wish you lived close to one, Burger King is now in the rental game, and is happy to find you an apartment near one of their locations.

Source, images: PR Times

