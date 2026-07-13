J-pop superstars take over Mister Donut with exclusive surprises for a limited time.

If you haven’t heard of Mrs. Green Apple yet, you might just be about to become their newest fan. With impressive vocal talent, slick dance moves and a whole lot of charisma, this three-member J-pop group is one of Japan’s biggest acts right now, headlining arena and stadium tours, winning multiple awards and racking up huge streaming numbers. Now, the band is set to take on a new stage by teaming up with top doughnut chain Mister Donut and transforming it into “Mrs. Donut” for an unprecedented new collaboration.

Designed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band’s official fan club, Ringo Jam (“Apple Jam”), the collaboration serves up an exclusive a range of doughnuts inspired by the group and some of their favourite Mister Donut treats.

At the heart of the collection is the Mrs. Donut, an apple-shaped doughnut modelled on the Ringo Jam fan club logo, with a crispy “Golden Chocolate” topping, which forms the basis for the three main doughnuts in the range.

▼ The show begins with the Mrs. Donut Original (280 yen (US$1.90) takeout; 286 yen eat-in)

This doughnut keeps things simple, coating the fluffy apple-shaped doughnut with a honey-flavoured glaze. The simplicity serves to highlight the delicious crunch of the “Golden Chocolate” topping, which usually adorns Mister Donut’s popular Golden Chocolate doughnut, said to be a long-time favourite with all three band members.

▼ Next up, we have the Mrs. Donut Custard & Ringo Jam (324 yen takeout; 330 yen eat-in)

This variety fills the apple-shaped doughnut with smooth custard cream and apple jam containing crunchy apple pieces, before coating it in white chocolate. The Golden Chocolate topping is accompanied by a scattering of green sugar inspired by the band’s signature colour.

▼ Finally, we have the Mrs. Donut Chocolate & Custard (324 yen takeout; 330 yen eat-in)

This will be the doughnut of choice for chocolate fans, who will fall in love with the rich chocolate coating and creamy custard filling.

▼ Completing the line-up is the Golden × Churro Mrs. Favourite Doughnut Parfait (324 yen takeout; 330 eat-in)

This collection combines elements from the chain’s “Golden Chocolate” and “Honey Churro” doughnuts, which are said to be the two favourite doughnuts of Mrs. Green Apple’s three members. In every pack, you’ll find a base of bite-sized golden chocolate balls, topped with a layer of whipped cream, and then a mini honey churro and a green sugar-coated chocolate ball designed to look like a green apple.

Each collaboration product comes in special packaging featuring a QR code that unlocks an exclusive smartphone wallpaper, with an additional members-only version available for Ringo Jam subscribers.

From 5 August, customers will also be able to take home their purchases in limited-edition collaboration boxes featuring illustrations of the three band members. Scanning the QR code on the box will give you an augmented reality experience in which the illustrated band members appear to speak on your smartphone.

To complete the takeover, participating Mister Donut stores will also play a special in-store background music playlist featuring Mrs. Green Apple during the promotion.

Online reservations for the range will begin from 13 July, rolling out by region to ease demand, with pre-orders available for collection from 5 August. Online reservations will be available in Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Akita, Miyagi, Yamagata and Fukushima on 13 and 14 July, followed by Tochigi, Gunma, Ibaraki, Niigata, Nagano, Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui amd Yamanashi on 15 and 16 July, then Shizuoka, Aichi, Gifu, Mie on 17 and 18 July, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, Okinawa on 19 and 20 July, Okayama, Hiroshima, Tottori, Shimane, Yamaguchi, Tokushima, Kagawa, Kochi, Ehime on 21 and 22 July, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga, Nara, Wakayama on 23 and 24 July, Osaka on 25 and 26 July, Saitama and Chiba on 27 and 28 July, Tokyo’s 23 Wards on 29 and 30 July, Tokyo (outside of 23 wards) on 31 July and 1 August, and finally, Kanagawa on 2 and 3 August.

▼ The online reservation schedule.

The doughnuts will go on general sale at participating Mister Donut stores across Japan from 7 August, while stocks last.

Source, images: Press release

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