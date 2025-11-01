Japan-exclusive beverage promises to be a feast for the eyes this holiday season.

The holiday period holds a special place for Starbucks. Since the first release of the “Starbucks Christmas Blend” in the U.S. in 1984, and the launch of limited-edition red cup designs in 1997, the chain has been going all out with its seasonal offerings. Here in Japan, the chain’s third largest market after the U.S. and China, you can enjoy exclusive Frappuccinos, merchandise, and even special chilled cups, the latter of which have been produced in conjunction with Suntory and sold in supermarkets and convenience stores.

The chilled cup range began offering limited-edition holiday-themed products in 2011, to great acclaim. Now, for this year’s festive season, there’s a brand new addition coming our way, with the release of the “Delight Me Chocolate & Berry Latte“, served up in four sparkly designs.

This year’s flavour, created under the theme of “Invite Joy – Wrapped in Holiday Delight“, embodies the ethos of the “Delight me” series, which is said to add “newness, excitement, and surprise” to the world of Starbucks. The excitement starts as soon as you lay eyes on the cup design, which depicts holiday illuminations and motifs such as snowflakes, Christmas trees, reindeer, and bells against festive hues of red, green, gold and red-with-green. On the side of the package, you’ll find a heartfelt holiday message in a handwritten-style, so you can enjoy it as a treat for yourself or as a gift for someone special.

The delight continues in the taste, which is said to combine the deep richness and sweetness of chocolate with a refreshingly fruity berry aroma, making it a dessert-like treat that’s perfect for winter. For even more joy, the chain recommends adding whipped cream with toppings like chocolate, berry, and caramel sauce, which will enhance the flavour and the look of the drinks, making them ideal for festive parties.

Whether you dress them up or enjoy them on their own, the new festive drinks will be a gift for your taste buds this holiday season. Priced at 230 yen (US$ 1.51) each, the special chilled cups will be available at supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide for a limited time from 4 November.

Source, images: Press release

