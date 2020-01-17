Trending hashtag reveals some interesting quirks that guests have come across during their short-term stays.
In Japan, a lot of people live in tiny one-room bedsits or multi-generational residences with parents and grandparents, which is great for saving money and living on a budget, but not so great when it comes to making love.
It’s a situation that helped give birth to the love hotel as we know it back in the early ’60s, and since then these short-stay hotels — which cater to couples looking for a private place to have sex — have become so entrenched in Japanese society that you’ll find them all over the country, from the busiest cities to even small rural towns.
While they all look different and boast their own unique features, love hotels share a lot in common that set them apart from ordinary hotels, and people who’ve used them will have come across a lot of the same things inside. In fact, this knowledge of what makes a love hotel a love hotel set off the hashtag #ラブホあるある (rabuho aru aru), which is currently trending on Twitter.
Rabuho is the shortened form of “love hotel” in Japanese, while “aru” literally means “it exists’. The repetition of “aru” in “aru aru” means “it exists, it exists”, in the sense that something is so understandable and relatable to so many people it’s as if they’re all jumping up and down saying “Exactly, exactly!” or “Yes, yes, they have that!” in agreement.
So let’s take a look at some of the “Yes, yes, love hotels have that!” tweets which have everybody nodding their heads in understanding, starting from the outside, where the first thing everyone seems to notice about them is their eye-catching exteriors.
▼ This hotel advertises itself with King Kong.
トレンドに入ってたからこんなのを書いてみよう🙃
家族と出かけた時、高速から見えたこいつを、兄たちとキングコングーキングコング！ってはしゃいで見てたけど大人になって知った。らぶほだった… #ラブホあるある https://t.co/bpbZHPoXWN—
EM.ka♪www (@adatikengo_luuv) January 15, 2020
▼ And this one draws attention with The Statue of Liberty.
石川県民が自由の女神でニューヨークやお台場より真っ先に連想する場所
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/rYEZUMBsJ3—
そのちー@ラフェス2日目いくよ (@so_no333) January 16, 2020
▼ Many use elaborate castles to turn heads, like this impressive establishment in Osaka.
外国人観光客が望遠で撮ってた。
ワイも並んで撮ったった。
満足そうに去っていった。
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/UXSu7sHLI5—
おがわたけし (@TakeshiOgawa777) January 15, 2020
This Twitter user says the whole time growing up they thought this was Osaka Castle, and it’s been mistaken for the famous sightseeing spot by others on numerous occasions.
天王寺動物園横のラブホ街の城のオブジェ見て、
「大阪城や！！」と思った事、言った事ある人は割とおる。
わしも26年間大阪住んでるが、
小さい頃ずっとあれが大阪城やと思ってた。
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/XiXEhEY66d—
冬音さん@金玉セラピスト2月末完全卒業 (@fuyune1_9) January 15, 2020
Some love hotels, like this one in a UFO, which this person thought was real when they were little, look so awesome from the outside that kids fall in love with them from a young age.
外観で子どもが騒ぐ
(小さい頃本物だと信じ込んでた)
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/s6oaANeW1L—
ギー (@gygygygygugy) January 15, 2020
Another thing you’ll notice from the outset is that love hotels love to have weird names.
▼ “Hotel Moshi Moshi Pierrot”, ”The Legend of the Shibuya Street”, and “Hotel For This Reason”
名前がおもろい
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/OQaDqNUMjH—
＼(^o^)／ (@lemmehear) January 15, 2020
▼ “Banana and Doughnuts”, “Study Room”, and “Hotel Make-You-Cum”
#ラブホあるある
名前が大喜利 https://t.co/fEEMWzwZyp—
🎹ちゃーりー☔🐈🏎️🌏 (@charley_ita) January 15, 2020
Once you enter a love hotel, it can be a long way from the entrance to the front desk reception area.
#ラブホあるある
入口からフロントまでが長い
……長すぎる https://t.co/CU9qiqPive—
れん (@midorinorenkon) January 16, 2020
At the reception desk, there often won’t be any staff to greet you, as payment is usually done via machines to save guests from feeling awkward or embarrassed.
#ラブホあるある
入り口のすぐそばにいるこいつ https://t.co/4j4AYJ1kNV—
ぶんぶん (@bun_______bun) January 15, 2020
▼ Some love hotels will surprise you with their pneumatic tube payment system.
#ラブホあるある
お会計はエアシューターを使う https://t.co/I5kEmmvdB4—
ピヨピヨ (@mnUAdCkEEhXFXOp) January 15, 2020
#ラブホあるある
はじめてエアシューターみたとき感動したw
身構えてるのにビビった奴www https://t.co/7gEOvjp76M—
CRはいぱぁかまちょきゅんぎゅんきゅん 🅙 (@kamachokun_) January 15, 2020
Inside the room, love hotels are a world away from anything you’ve ever seen before, with unusual art that might have you wondering where it came from…
どこで買ったんやって思うアートの数々 #ラブホあるある https://t.co/Ln6i3GqUDa—
なってょう😇 (@K3VzwJwy1gYDNZ4) January 15, 2020
▼ Bathtubs that light up in bright colours…
お風呂でイチャイチャしすぎてのぼせる
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/175D5Tg7TT—
＼(^o^)／ (@lemmehear) January 15, 2020
#ラブホあるある
お風呂が光る。でも数分しか使わない。 https://t.co/KpNkZj5gQO—
しーちゃん (@xxxShichaanxxx) January 15, 2020
▼ And sometimes, there are slot machines.
スロットが置いてある #ラブホあるある https://t.co/S9Adh90GA1—
なってょう😇 (@K3VzwJwy1gYDNZ4) January 15, 2020
These curved phones struck a chord with a lot of people for being a love hotel staple.
#ラブホあるある
電話がこれ https://t.co/8zLgU51ElD—
さおり (@saori_inteis) January 15, 2020
▼ The number 9 button for contacting staff is well worn.
#ラブホあるある
9番が薄くなってる https://t.co/YaPD8cWe4v—
ふじじゅん (@musclefujita) January 15, 2020
▼ Some places display their electric massagers like samurai swords.
刀みたいな置き方になっている電マ
これには爆笑したわ
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/l65IekmGip—
かじゅ@如月❥❥ (@NK_X_ONEOK) January 15, 2020
▼ And bubbles in the bath can end up looking like this.
#ラブホあるある
泡風呂がこうなる https://t.co/P8VXIpqKMd—
りん (@884_RIN1023GX) January 15, 2020
Another thing commonly found at love hotels is themed rooms.
部屋のテーマが決まっている。
これは｢花魁｣と｢星空のメモリー｣
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/zesbsljDPK—
とももインテ中破 (@gt4tomo) January 15, 2020
▼ Some places have rooms set up like train carriages…
このホテルに誘う女だいたいお尻もOK #ラブホあるある https://t.co/hp7OwJgMe0—
パン3 (@ajtmw5456) January 15, 2020
▼ While others are styled like classrooms…
#ラブホあるある
新潟のこのラブホでやってみたい https://t.co/6s6PseHl1p—
繋 (@A6nxkHNmvrURZEa) January 15, 2020
▼ And others are set up for S&M.
#ラブホあるある
こんなのが置いてある https://t.co/gwf96gPUvW—
ツラウチ包茎童貞陰キャbot (@OPPAIDAISUKI_86) January 15, 2020
The “X Japan Room”, which doesn’t mention any connection to X Japan the band, looks like something from Fifty Shades of Grey.
X JAPAN ルーム
紅に染まったこの俺を
慰める奴はもういない
もう二度と届かないこの思い
閉ざされた愛に向かい
叫びつづける
#ラブホあるある https://t.co/yujwuTDUdE—
☻はきゅーん☻ (@sokowadame_) January 16, 2020
After you’ve enjoyed your stay at the a hotel, you’ll want to make a discreet exit, and establishments understand guests’ need for privacy, even supplying boards to cover up license plates in the carpark.
車のナンバーこうやって隠す #ラブホあるある https://t.co/F8OIXPbMAP—
躑躅森 (@il_doppo) January 15, 2020
If you’ve visited one love hotel, there’s a good chance you’ll be visiting more, and as you’ll be using different ones depending on where you are when the mood takes you, your member’s cards can really start to pile up.
#ラブホあるある
行くと増えるメンバーズカード。 https://t.co/3HiHbbctGu—
Highふぉれすと（ふぉれさん）@かみこす (@High_forest) January 16, 2020
So there you have it, some of the very best love hotel quirks brought to light with the “Yes, yes love hotels have that!” hashtag. Have any of these revelations surprised you or resonated with you? Let us know in the comments below, and remember — the love hotel isn’t just for couples; these little mini paradises with beautiful rooms are fun places even for singles who want to have a fun night to themselves!
