Get snug and cozy with Kirby and company this winter.

Ever since its first pop-up in 2016, Kirby Café has delighted fans and lovers of all things cute. Now the cafe will be hosting not one but two new menus filled with adorable dishes and a collection of original goodies with a winter wonderland theme.

The first new menu features cozy items that will warm your heart with their cuteness and keep your stomach content during winter’s chillier days. From clam chowder pasta to hamburgers, visitors of the winter edition Kirby Café have a great variety to choose from.

▼ Winter Kirby Hamburger and Clam Chowder Pasta at 2,680 yen (US$26)

▼ Kirby’s Chewy Cream Stew Pie at 2,680 yen

▼ Piping Hot Sleet Burger at 1,380 yen

Folks can opt for a smaller savory dish as well with the Kirby Gratin Bowl at 1,980 yen. Paired with cauliflower and sausage, the dish looks appetizing and filling! People who order this dish can bring home the Kirby-shaped bowl as a keepsake after their visit.

New desserts and a new drink will also be introduced for this winter’s Kirby Café. From a Kirby twist on traditional Japanese sweets to a pizza loaded with whipped cream and berries, those who love sugar will have their sweet tooth satisfied for sure.

▼ Ice Dragon Pastel Cream Anmitsu at 880 yen

▼ Kirby Café’s Oven Baked Berry Berry White Chocolate Pizza at 1,480 yen

▼ Pop Star Winter Sangria at 880 yen

Furthermore, this season’s Kirby Café will release a new secondary menu spotlighting Kirby Fighters 2, which was just released in September on the Nintendo Switch. The new menu will feature a Wrestler Kirby Burger as well as a King Dedede and Meta Knight Tag Team Dessert.

An assortment of adorable original goods will also be available for purchase, including but not limited to blankets and postcards. The new goods feature wintry scenes of a snow-filled forest and the franchise’s titular pink protagonist as a hardworking chef.

▼ Winter Blanket at 2,700 yen

▼ Kirby Winter Postcards at 150 yen per pair

▼ And of course, to complement these unprecedented times we live in, Kirby-themed hand sanitizer at 609 yen.

Both new menus as well as new goodies will be offered for a limited time only at the Tokyo Kirby Cafe in Oshiage, Tokyo as well as at the Hakata Kirby Cafe in Fukuoka.

The special menus will be available until February 21. Interested cafe goers can reserve their spot here.

In the meantime, sit back and savor the previous adorable dishes that the summer edition Kirby Café served up!

Cafe information

Kirby Café Tokyo / カービィカフェ 東京

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Oshiage 1-1-12, Tokyo Skytree Town・Solamachi East Yard, 4th floor, Unit #9

東京都墨田区押上1-1-2 東京スカイツリータウン・ソラマチ イーストヤード 4F 9番地

Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Website

Kirby Café Hakata / カービィカフェ 博多

Address: Fukuoka-ken, Fukuoka-shi, Hakata-ku, Sumiyoshi 1-2-1, Canal City North Building, 1st basement floor

福岡県福岡市博多区住吉1-2-1 キャナルシティ博多ノースビルB1F

Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

