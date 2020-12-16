Nothing sparks holiday cheer like a collaboration between a popular chip flavor and stir-fried noodles.

Popular potato chip brand Pringles likes to keep Japanese consumers on their toes with their ever-expanding line of zany chip flavors in Japan. Some of them, such as this recent Chicken Wing offering, are meant to appeal to specific regional tastes, whereas others such as Manhattan Clam Chowder almost seem to have been released by accident during a fit of insanity.

Pringles is also unafraid to collaborate with other brands and food products as well. On December 14, the company teamed up once again with Ace Cook to re-release their Super Sour Cream and Onion-flavored Yakisoba under the Super Cup noodle brand which we originally sampled two years ago.

▼ Each package retails for 220 yen (US$2.11)

The yakisoba uses the Sour Cream and Onion Pringles flavor as the base but dials up the sour cream for an extra-large serving of smooth noodles in an incredibly rich sauce seasoned with even more onion, garlic, and parsley. We’ll leave you to come up with your own verdict regarding whether the taste is a tempting treat or a terrible travesty.

As previously announced, on the same day Pringles also released two new limited-time chip flavors: Chicken Stock Soy Broth Ramen and Aged Miso Ramen. These packages seem to be the perfect size for fun stocking stuffers…

▼ Chicken Stock Soy Broth Ramen chips (left) and Aged Miso Ramen chips (right)

This certainly seems to be the season of somewhat bizarrely-flavored noodles. See this Happy Rainbow Ramen for another recent tale of noodles gone wild.

Source: PR Times via Entabe

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!