Kirby’s newest power: keeping you cozy through the winter!

Kirby is, without a doubt, Nintendo’s most huggable video game hero. Link is too bony, and while Mario and the Animal Crossing cast have softer physiques, you have to think their scratchy mustache and sharp claws, respectively, make them poor candidates for a squeeze.

But Kirby? Kirby is literally a soft sphere, perfect for cuddling. Seriously, take a look at this photo and just try to tell us you’re not ready to hug your monitor.

Of course, if you’re a grown-up fan, you might feel a little self-conscious buying a Kirby stuffed animal just to hug. But if Kirby is also performing a valuable function, then there’s nothing to be embarrassed about at all, and this plushie is actually an adorable heating pad!

The Toasty Warm Kirby Stuffed Animal (Poka Poka Attaka Nuigurumi Kirby in Japanese) is about 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) in diameter, but it’s what’s inside that makes it special: a USB-powered heater that warms up about 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit) to help ward off the winter chills.

The 1.8-meter (5.9-foot) cable makes it easy to connect Kirby to a power source, and once you turn the plushie on it warms up in about 30 seconds, providing you with warmth as though Kirby just absorbed the powers of some fire-level enemy.

▼ With a mobile battery, you can even have outside snuggle sessions.

The design of the plushie even means that it can hug you.

▼ You can almost hear him softly whispering “Otsukare-sama.”

▼ Perfectly happy to warm up your tummy, legs, or back too!

Oh, and when (not if) the reassuring coziness of cuddling a warm Kirby causes you to doze off, don’t worry, because the heater shuts off automatically after an hour.

The Toasty Warm Kirby Stuffed Animal can be ordered online here through the Premium Bandai website, priced at 5,480 yen (US$52) and with shipping scheduled for January.

Source, images: Premium Bandai

