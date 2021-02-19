All signs point to yes!!!
It’s only been a couple of weeks since we took up the challenge of eating a special Subway sub for the Setsubun holiday in Japan. That sandwich weighed in at just over 300 grams (2/3 of a pound) and measured in at 30 centimetres (11.8 inches) but as it turns out, this footlong was a mere baby compared to what was to come, because Subway is now teasing us with the promise of a sub as tall as a human.
The news first surfaced on 16 February, when Subway Japan sent out this message on their official Twitter account.
イギリスで183cmのこんな大きいサンドがあるみたい…ちょっとこれ…やばくないか…日本でも作ろうかしら…興味ある人RTしてください…反応よかったら作ります… pic.twitter.com/Ir6tGFtzpr— サブウェイ (@subwayjp) February 16, 2021
The tweet above reads:
“In England, it looks like they have a sandwich as big as this, 183 centimetres. Whoah, this…OMG…I wonder if we can make it in Japan…If you’re interested, please retweet…If the reaction’s good, we’ll make it…”
Well, we’re happy to report the reaction was beyond good–in fact, the idea has become such a hit with people in Japan the tweet now has close to 110,000 likes and over 50,000 retweets as of this writing.
Though supersized party subs like these have appeared overseas in the past, this would be the first time for Subway to introduce such a monster to the Japanese market.
People in Japan are hungry to try the six-foot sub, with likes and retweets on the tweet growing by the hour, and thousands of excited comments, including:
“Wow! I want to eat this! No, I need to eat this!!!”
“I want to know how it feels to carry something like this around in public.”
“I can’t wait to see people’s faces when I take this on the train during rush hour.”
“All the YouTubers in Japan would be salivating for this.”
“I don’t care how much it is, I’d definitely buy it!”
While there’s been no mention of price or sales date, over in the U.K.–where the six-foot sub was released in 2018 to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year–it was priced at 116 Pounds (US$160). While that might sound like a high price to pay, the giant sub was big enough to feed up to 25 people, which made it work out to a reasonable six bucks each.
Given the overwhelming response to Subway Japan’s surprise tweet, it looks likely that Japanese customers will soon be able to purchase the giant sub. We’re definitely looking forward to getting our teeth into it, especially after trying other ridiculously long monstrosities like the Devil’s sushi roll and the 161-centimetre-long can of giant Pringles!
