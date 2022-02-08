Limited-edition cherry blossom goods look set to disappear faster than the flowers.

Starbucks Japan is putting a spring in our step this spring with the big reveal of their first instalment in this year’s sakura drinkware collection.

All the items encapsulate a “Sense of Sakura Beauty” that showcases the “beauty and fragility” of the cherry blossoms, and there are 10 items in the lineup.

So let’s get right to it and take a closer look at them below, starting with…

▼ …this gorgeous Glass Canister (3,100 yen [US$26.96]), which can be used to hold small items like candy, teabags, or coffee beans.

Then there’s the Aurora Heat Resistant Glass (237 millilitres [8 ounces], 2,970 yen), which uses transparency to highlight the ethereal nature of the blooms.

Those who want to take the blossoms with them wherever they go will enjoy the Stainless Petit Bottle (200 millilitres, 3,410 yen)…

▼ …and the Line Art Stainless ToGo Cup Tumbler (355 millilitres, 4,070 yen)

Those who prefer bottles with a slim design can opt for the Handy Stainless Bottle Blue (500 millilitres, 4,950 yen), which depicts cherry blossoms against a sky blue background…

▼ …or the beautifully gradated Stainless Tumbler Emboss Bloom (473 millilitres, 4,400 yen).

▼ The curvier Bottle Bloom (355 millilitres, 2,200 yen) allows you to drink from a flurry of petals…

▼… while the Mug Petal Pink (355 millilitres, 2,310 yen) etches the petals right into the base of the mug.

▼ Rounding out the collection is the Starbucks Campus Ring Note Blue (528 yen)…

▼ …and the Starbucks Bearista Message Gift (1,500 yen), which comes in a paper gift bag adorned with cherry blossoms.

As always, all of these items are only available in stores and online for a limited time, so you’ll want to get in quick to grab your favourites, as they often sell out within hours of stores going on sale.

The date you’ll need to mark on your calendars for this release is 15 January for online sales, and 17 January for in-store sales. And if you’d like to add a Sakura Frappuccino to your collection, you can do that from 15 February too!

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!