We know how you feel, panda.

A lot of us have put on a little weight during the pandemic, and if you’re one such individual, don’t beat yourself up too much over it. With nowhere further to walk than the confines of your home, constant access to all the snacks in your pantry, and the option of wearing loose-fitting sweatpants day in and day out, it’s understandable if you’ve been taking in more calories than you’ve been burning.

We’re only human, after all…but then again, maybe we’ve got some company with Japan’s newest cute animal capsule toy figures.

Called What’s My Weight Today?, the line is a team-up between toymaker Takara Tomy Arts and Tanita, Japan’s most prominent manufacturer of personal scales and health monitors. There’s a total of six self-weighing animals, and on our first try we got the panda, whose confused expression reminds us of one we’ve made before when the number the scale is displaying isn’t one we’re eager to accept.

▼ We call it the “Wait, I didn’t eat that many Pikachu butt macaroons, did I?!?” expression.

▼ The deflated posture as acceptance sinks in is also one we ca relate too.

Since this is a tie-up with Tanita, each animal’s scale is a replica of an actual model made by the company.

In the case of the panda, it’s the BC-315, accurate to two decimal places, and sure enough the displayed weight of 98.45 kilograms (217.05 pounds) is on the high end for a panda.

▼ But hey, at least it’s not 98.46 kilograms!

Of course, weight gain isn’t always a bad thing. For example, if you’re a baby penguin, an increase in weight shows you’re healthily on your way to adulthood!

Our third figure, the Shih Tzu, comes with an extra accessory in the form of a full dinner dish.

Similarly to the panda, though, the displayed weight of 15 kilos is rather high for the breed, so maybe a less-overflowing serving of dog food might be a healthier portion.

▼ Hang in there, buddy!

Also worth noting: even though you can’t see them while the figures are standing on their scales, the bottoms of their feet have cute little details.

In addition to these three critters, there’re also a polar bear, hippo, and lesser panda in the lineup.

What’s My Weight Today? is priced at 300 yen (US$2.90), and should go nicely with capsule toy fans’ collections of animals using toilets.

