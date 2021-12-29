Mister Donut makes us feel like the very best, like no one ever was this New Year.

Now that Christmas is behind us and New Year’s is about to arrive, it’s time to celebrate the season of fukubukuro lucky bags in Japan.

One we look forward to purchasing every year is the fukubukuro from popular doughnut chain Mister Donut, which has been teaming up with the Pokémon franchise for their New Year’s lucky bags in recent years. It’s proven to be such a successful collaboration that the series’ Pocket Monsters are the stars of the show again this year, and if you think we’re kidding when we say these bags are popular, take a look at the line we joined to get one.

▼ This is 30 minutes before the store opened on the 26 December release day.

As expected, this Pokémon battle was fierce, with rewards only given to the most dedicated trainers. Thankfully, our reporter Tasuku Egawa was one such trainer, who was able to purchase one of the lucky bags, which are actually packed up in adorable boxes.

Tasuku has been purchasing a Mister Donut lucky bag every year since 2018, and from his experience, the 3,300-yen (US$28.75) bags always prove to be the best value (there are usually 1,100-yen, 2,200-yen, and 3,300-yen bags available). However, this year, a higher-grade pack costing 5,500 yen was released for the first time, so Tasuku decided to try it out.

Was it a good deal? Well, let’s take a look at the contents.

First up, we have an eco bag, which comes in one of two designs — a yellow one with a large doughnut-holding Pikachu on it, or a pink one adorned with a group of doughnut-loving Pokémon.

▼ The one Tasuku received was cute pink.

Next up is a pouch, which comes with the same design but in one of two colourways: blue or pink.

One mainstay that comes with the lucky bags every year is an exclusive calendar, and this year’s version features a different gang to last year, consisting of Pikachu, Eevee, Bunneary, and Leafeon, along with Piplup, Pachirisu and Glaceon, whose butts we ate earlier this year.

▼ Every page of the calendar is filled with glorious images of doughnuts and Pokémon!

▼ The lucky bag also includes a zip bag…

▼ …masking tape…

▼ …and a 2022 schedule book, featuring the yellow doughnut-holding Pikachu design.

▼The book comes with two different double-sided covers, so you can switch things up throughout the year.

▼ The best item in the whole collection for Tasuku, though, was this large Pikachu cushion!

▼ After a bit of plumping, the cushion is said to reach a size of 40 by 50 centimetres (15.7 by 19.7 inches).

Given that these items aren’t available for general sale, this lucky bag was definitely a great purchase. However, this wasn’t the end of the fun, because the bag also comes with two vouchers, which can be redeemed by 31 May for 50 — yes, 50! — doughnuts, priced at 160 yen each or less.

That amounts to 8,000 yen worth of doughnuts, which is already way more than the 5,500 yen cost of the bag, meaning all the Pokémon goods we received were basically free!

Tasuku wanted to punch the air like a trainer winning a battle, and you’ll want to too, if you’re able to get your hands on a bag before they sell out. Although if you aren’t able to catch one this time around, don’t worry — there’s always these Pokémon chocolates to look forward to on Valentine’s Day!

Photos © SoraNews24

