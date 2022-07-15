Sailor Moon 30th Anniversary collectibles are soon to be easier than ever to buy!

For fans of either, the continuing collaboration between Sailor Moon and fashion brand Anna Sui has been a dream come true. Anna Sui’s trademark feminine styles, featuring floral patterns, shades of pink, purple, and teal, and elegant motifs, are the perfect aesthetic to match Sailor Moon, resulting in successfully partnership projects with the magical girl franchise multiple times.

One of their latest collaborations is an accessory collection in celebration of Sailor Moon’s 30th anniversary. Featuring handkerchiefs, tote bags, towels, and other items, it’s been a hit with Sailor Moon fans, and now you can even shop for some of these goods on your way home from work without even leaving the subway station! A special vending machine at Yurakucho Station will be dispensing the Sailor Moon 30th Anniversary Anna Sui products for 17 days, so fans will want to stop by.

The products include three handkerchiefs from the 30th Anniversary Collection (2,200 yen [US$16] each), all of which feature an array of popular Sailor Moon and Anna Sui motifs. For example, one handkerchief with a purple and black background features Sailor Moon’s Spiral Heart Moon Rod together with Anna Sui’s favorite decorations, roses and butterflies. Another added butterfly wings to Sailor Moon’s Rainbow Moon Chalice on a light pink background, surrounded by the Sailor Scouts’ various tools. The third features each of the 10 Sailor Scouts with butterfly wings.

The rose-adorned Spiral Heart Moon Rod returns on three different zipper towels (1,320 yen each), which can be used as drink cozies or even as makeup bags or pencil cases. They come in lavender, purple, and pink, and have different designs on the back side.

It also adorns a black tote bag (3,860 yen), which is a good size for carrying documents or small groceries. The bag also comes in pink with the 10 butterfly-winged Sailor Scouts design. Both bags have a different design on each side and come with a zippered carrying pouch that attaches to your purse with a strap, so you can keep it with you everywhere you go.

Lastly, with unique designs are three hand towels (1,100 yen each), each of which feature Anna Sui’s classic shopfront design with Sailor Moon standing in the doorway with butterfly wings. They come in three colors: pink, black, and navy.

▼ You can find the vending machine where the red circle is, near exit D4 and D5 at Yurakucho Station.

All of these items are available for sale in a vending machine located just outside the ticket gates of the Central Exit of Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Station, which will be waiting for you between July 15 and 31. Don’t worry though, they’re also available on the online store Handkerchief Gallery, so if you can’t make it to Yurakucho, you can still get these collectibles!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!