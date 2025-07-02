“Yokozuna-class” burger is for those with very big appetites.

Burger King Japan likes to get creative with its burger designs and theming. Within the past year, for example, we’ve seen them release both a Pickelball Burger and a Kyoto Whopper.

Now, though, Burger King Japan is combining those inspirations of competitive sports and Japanese culture with the creation of a sumo burger. To commemorate its status as a new sponsor of the Japan Sumo Association, the organization which oversees professional sumo wrestling in Japan, Burger King is serving up a new sandwich, which it calls the Baby Body Burger.

Rather than being for infants, though, the target market here is clearly adults with sumo-sized appetites, and as the official burger of the Japan Sumo Association, Burger King calls it “a yokozuna-class jumbo-size burger.” In between those buns are no fewer than five all-beef patties, interspersed with four slices of cheddar cheese and topped with bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, and white wine vinegar pickles. There’s no shortage of sauce, either, with aurora sauce, creamy mayonnaise sauce, ketchup, and mustard all throwing their weight around too.

The Baby Body Burger tips the scales at 668 grams, which converts to 23.6 ounces, or nearly one and a half pounds, in weight. If you’re curious as to how it might affect your own mass, the burger has 1,876 calories, so a light breakfast is advisable if you’re planning on picking one up for lunch.

The Baby Body Burger goes on sale July 11, two days before the start of the summer sumo tournament in Nagoya, so it’s possible we’ll see more sumo-themed Burger King promotions as we get closer to the start of the bouts. For now, though, the sandwich will be offered at Burger King branches across Japan for a limited time, and while supplies last it comes with a sticker bearing the name of the Japan Sumo Association written in kanji characters inside an illustration of a tsuna, the braided belt worn by yokozuna, wrestlers who have achieved the sport’s highest possible champion ranking.

The Baby Body Burger is priced at 2,590 yen (US$18) as an a la carte item or, if you think it’s not going to be quite enough to fill you up, 2,890 yen as part of a set that includes a small order of fries and a medium drink.

Source: PR Times

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: PR Times

