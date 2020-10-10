Sanrio collaborates with organic donut store Floresta to bring you tasty themed treats — the trick is that they’ll be gone in two weeks!!

Sanrio is the undisputed champion of making tooth-rottingly adorable, sugary sweet characters like Kitty White of Hello Kitty fame or Pom Pom Purin, the dog who looks like a caramel dessert. It’s little wonder that Sanrio is constantly cooking up ways for you to actually eat their roster of kawaii critters, and in their latest venture, they’re getting into the October spirit by dressing up their sweet little puppy Cinnamoroll and his pal Cappucino as decorations for a line of limited-edition organic donuts.

▼ Cinnamoroll is the white puppy, while Cappucino is a milky coffee-brown.

Floresta has already made quite the name for themselves in the donut world. Not only do they pride themselves on using fresh, natural ingredients and minimizing the use of preservatives, but they aim to minimize their impact on the environment while doing so. Their brand serves up a bounty of tasty concoctions that are as kind to the planet and gentle to your stomach as they are pleasing to the eye.

▼ Floresta boasts simple, local ingredients for a great-tasting donut.

Their staple animal donuts are already a huge hit with customers, but Floresta also has had success with collaborations in the past. They patterned some donuts after Russian mascot Cheburashka in 2016, and they even have another, less limited donut running right now starring Sanrio’s flour fairy mascot Cogimyun.

That said, these Cinnamoroll donuts are especially alluring due to that limited availability period and the added cuteness of those tiny Halloween outfits iced on top. The garnishes are packed full of little bonuses, too, so you’ll enjoy every last bite of the experience.

The purple hats are crafted from milky chocolate flavored with locally sourced purple sweet potatoes, and Cappucino’s brown fur is recreated with local kinako powder made from roasted soybeans. Each puppy has a cashew nut to form each of its floppy ears and rests atop one a donut frosted with luxurious milk chocolate and also decorated with a yellow chocolate star, flavored with some tasty local pumpkin.

You can either purchase the donuts individually in-person at the store, where they’ll be available from October 17 to October 31, or order a box of four frozen donuts online. The box contains two of each design and retails for 2,100 yen (US$19.81), while the individual donuts cost 450 yen (US$4.24). Pre-orders will be available from October 17 at noon JST, but will only be open as long as stocks last. Grab a box before they’re all gone!

Source, images: PR Times

