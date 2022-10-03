Official recipe from Glico is so good it should replace hot cocoa.

Recently in Japan, all sorts of unconventional sweets and snacks are becoming ‘drinkable’, including soft serve ice cream and Happy Turn, which made our stomachs turn.

Here to join the trend is Japanese company Glico, who are now inviting us to make drinkable puddings using Pucchin Purin.

Pucchin purin is Glico’s version of a crème caramel dessert, which makes a good substitute for this recipe if you’re unable to get your hands on a purin. The drinkable pudding is incredibly easy to make, requiring nothing more than the addition of milk, so let’s take a look at how it’s done below!

All you need to do is pop a 160-gram (5.6-ounce) Big Pucchin Purin in a heat-resistant, microwaveable glass and add 100 millilitres (3.4 ounces) of milk.

Pop the glass in the microwave and heat it for two and a half minutes at 600 Watts, while keeping an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t spill.

▼ Then simply take it out of the microwave, give it a good mix with a spoon, and there you have it — drinkable pudding!

According to Glico, the reason why the purin has the ability to turn back into liquid is due to “additional ingredients” in the mix, which, judging by the look of things, may be down to the use of agar, listed in the ingredients.

While traditional crème caramels without agar may not reliquify as well as Glico’s purin, any chunky bits in the mix will actually add a nice textural contrast, like cake bits in a Starbucks Japan Frappuccino.

▼ If you are able to use a Japanese purin for the recipe, you’ll have a silky smooth beverage that’s rich and sweet and tastes just like the dessert.

It’s a wonderfully warming drink that’ll see us through many a cold night this winter. Once summer comes around again, you can always pop it in the fridge after heating to make it firm up again, to enjoy the purin with a new consistency that’s similar to thick yoghurt.

It just goes to show that we should never stop playing with our food, even as adults! It’s the best way to discover neat food hacks like this, and slightly weirder ones like how to make hard candy drinkable.

