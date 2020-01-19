A dog doesn’t need two of those! No matter how cute they are!
This cute, caramel-colored little chap is called Pom Pom Purin.
あれ、初雪？ https://t.co/x5WcUQhxha—
ポムポムプリン【公式】 (@purin_sanrio) December 07, 2019
Part of Sanrio’s collection of cute characters, Purin shares his name and color palette with purin, a delicious crème caramel pudding dessert. While he’s nowhere near as popular as his company’s flagship mascot, Hello Kitty, he has a legion of dedicated fans and frequently collaborates with franchises like McDonalds.
What makes Pom Pom Purin so cute that companies are desperate to have him cameo? Well, there’s his jaunty brown beret that resembles dark caramel topping… His tiny, cute face… His vintage, understated color palette…
And then there’s his biggest charm point: his highly visible brown butt hole.
▼ It’s very hard to miss and is shaped like an asterisk.
ポムポムプリン【公式】 (@purin_sanrio) June 23, 2019
McDonald’s has teamed up with our pudding pup pal once more, and currently offers plastic Pom Pom Purin toys as part of their Happy Meal sets. One surprised customer, though, up-and-coming voice actress Kana Nanaumi, couldn’t help but notice that they’d included two charm points in her toy for the price of one.
▼ “This is a joke, right? Tell me this is a joke…”
嘘だろ…？嘘だと言ってくれ… https://t.co/0bHt92SygW—
七海加奈 虚無虚無プリン中 (@nanaumi_kana) January 15, 2020
Ordinarily Pom Pom Purin has just one ridiculously prudent asterisk nestled between his butt cheeks, but it seems someone at the factory ended up giving Purin a double-dose of them. Not that anyone is complaining, though. because as soon as @nanaumi_kana’s tweet went viral commenters were eager to add even more butt holes to Pom Pom Purin’s plastic posterior.
@nanaumi_kana FF外よりすみません… https://t.co/QwwBmL4IoV—
うるふ@禁煙中🐈🍲 (@wolf4869) January 15, 2020
@clonekyo2 @nanaumi_kana https://t.co/AfkvXGkSyL—
前川泰徳(メロンパンくん) (@melonpan_mae) January 15, 2020
@nanaumi_kana ｱｯｯｯｯｯ…… https://t.co/Z8ae7KHNC2—
😸🎶💖 (@demyy_24) January 15, 2020
Prepare yourself for this next one, because it’s pretty much nothing but(t) holes.
▼ “They’re spreading.”
@nanaumi_kana 増殖 https://t.co/1l0Mu6Yd6q—
ほねちー アニメオタク フォロバ90% (@sans726u) January 16, 2020
What’s worse, too many butt holes or too few? Another commenter provided a somber counterpoint.
▼ “Mine was the exact opposite. Mine came completely blank all over…”
@nanaumi_kana わたしは逆にのっぺらぼうくんが出ましたｗｗ https://t.co/X4GAbA3JrU—
🟤ぽむぽむかわうそ🟡 (@K3X_tu_) January 15, 2020
Listen, we understand that there’s an ineffable cuteness to animal butts. We even understand that Japan has a particularly deep passion for adorable rear ends. We can even understand the deep, primal urge to turn a cute Disney butt into a delicious tart so you can swallow it whole (okay, that last one is a bit of an exaggeration).
But can we strike a deal, toymakers of Japan? One butt hole per product from now on. No matter how cute it is. Please?
Source, featured image: Twitter/@nanaumi_kana
