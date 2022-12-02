Pokémon and Peach John team up for new collection of bras, panties, and roomwear.

When you hear the words “Pokémon fashion,” your first image might be casual T-shirts bearing the Pocket Monsters’ likenesses. Or maybe you think of those custom-made Pokémon dress shirts, or even some high-end accessories, like the new black-coated Gengar rings.

But the Pokémon franchise’s newest fashion foray is a team-up with Japanese lingerie maker Peach John. The collection consists of a total of 6 items, starting with, naturally, a Pikachu bra and panties set.

This is a brand-new design, completely different from the Pikachu Peach John bra from a few years back. The franchise mascot makes his Pika-presence felt in nine places, three times on each cup and three times across the waistline of the panties.

There’s also a Peach John Pokémon bralette, and since the appeal of the underwire-less undergarment is its superior comfort compared to a standard bra, it seems quite fitting that the Pocket Monster gracing this set is Comfey.

In addition to lingerie, Peach John also offers innerwear and roomwear, and Pikachu and Eevee join forces on this wide-necked innerwear shirt.

The really cozy stuff, though, comes in the form of the Mareep pajamas…

…and the Yamper roomwear one-piece, which has a brushed fabric lining to help keep you warm through winter’s three-dog nights.

And last, there’s the Mimikyu three-piece loungewear set, which seems like an appropriate pairing considering that the species essentially where a canary-yellow cover over its shadowy body.

The bra/panties sets are priced at 5,478 yen (US$39.40), the innerwear shirt 2,948, the pajamas and one-piece 6,578, and the Mimikyu set 7,678. All of them go on sale December 7 at Peach John stores and the brand’s online shop, and will only be available “while supplies last,” so you’ll want to get your shopping done early if any of these are going on your Christmas list.

