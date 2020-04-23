Pikachu, Eevee and Jigglypuff are just some of the loveable characters popping up in this new collection.

Now that we’re staying indoors more than usual, swapping lunch dates at the Pokémon cafe for virtual chats with Pokémon backgrounds and lamenting the fact that the Pokémon anime is officially on hiatus, we’ve been missing our pocket monster friends more than usual too.

Thankfully, Japanese lingerie brand Peach John has just the cure for our Pokémon blues, with a new underwear and loungewear collection that lets us cuddle up to our favourite characters as we socially distance ourselves indoors.

Kicking off the range is crowd favourite Pikachu, whose face appears on the “Peasy” non-wire bra (2,280 yen [US$21.19]) in a myriad of cute facial expressions.

▼ The matching Peasy pants come with frill lace edging and retail for 1,480 yen.

Sylveon brings some fairy energy to this pretty pink-and-blue lacy bralette set for 2,980 yen.

Eevee appears as delicate embroidered embellishments on this beautiful pink bra set for 3,980 yen.

And Jigglypuff will lull you to sleep with this pastel pink pyjama set for 3,980 yen.

For those who dream of catching ’em all, these Poké Ball thermal pyjamas (3,980 yen) should do the trick. The material used for these pyjamas is said to be extremely comfortable, even on hot summer nights.

Tying the collection together is the Pikachu drawstring pouch (1,980 yen), which is designed to look like a cute Pikachu butt when filled up with your favourite things!



The new collection, which is available in women’s sizes from small through to large, goes on sale at Peach John stores and online from 7 May.

Here’s hoping we’ll be able to venture outdoors more freely by the time the launch day arrives, and if you’re looking for something more appropriate to wear outside the house, there are hundreds of Pokémon dress shirts to choose from.

Source, images: PR Times

