New range includes three different cheesy pizzas to play with.

We’ve always been told not to play with our food, but Felissimo’s novelty brand YOU+MORE! never plays by the rules. After giving us molting crab plushies and a threatening Red Panda nap cushion, the company is now turning its creative wizardry to the humble pizza, with a new range of keychains called “Stretchy Cheese Pizza Keychains“.

As shown in the image above, these don’t look like ordinary keychains — in fact they look more like soft pizza plushies that you might attach to your bag for decorative purposes. However, they’re more than decorative, because you can attach a key inside each one.

The keychain, or key pouch, is cleverly designed so that when you go to use your key, it stretches out like a slice of pizza, with super stretchy cheese that keeps it attached to the pie.

There are three varieties to collect:

▼ Margherita…

▼ …Quattro Formaggi…

▼ …and Bismarck, which contains a topping of tomato sauce, prosciutto, mozzarella and an egg, sunny side up.

▼ The cheesy pizza slice action looks so real you’ll want to eat ’em every time you use your key!

The Stretchy Cheese Pizza Keychain went on sale on 23 June, at a retail price of 2,640 yen (US$18.25) each. As is often the way with Felissimo-related products, the products are sold via a subscription-style method, with customers receiving one keychain per month, for a total of three months, so you can collect them all.

