The two limited-time donuts, which can only be purchased at one location in the whole country, combine fall flavors with traditional ingredients.

The first day of fall is less than a week away, and many of Japan’s eateries are capitalizing on the change in the seasons to unroll their newest creations. Speaking of which, the latest donuts in Krispy Kreme Japan’s Premium Nagoya series went on sale on September 13 at the JR Nagoya Takashimaya Krispy Kreme location in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. Produced there on site, the two new luxurious flavors evoke the rich flavors of autumn while whetting appetites for the chillier weather to come.

First up is the Krispy Kreme Premium Nagoya Japanese Chestnut An Butter donut, which showcases Japan’s love for chestnuts in various baked goods. A treat of fried dough sandwiching some lightly sweetened chestnut sweet bean (“an” in Japanese) paste, with the delicate fragrance of the chestnuts sure to get you in the mood for fall. There’s also a thick slab of Hokkaido butter, saluting Nagoya’s status as one of the first towns in Japan to popularize mixing an and butter.

Meanwhile, the Krispy Kreme Premium Nagoya Brulée Glazed Hojicha donut combines Krispy Kreme’s most popular original glazed donut with a deep hojicha (roasted green tea) cream and milky white chocolate cream. The top is also dusted with the famous hojicha powder made in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture. Each bite is crunchy, soft, and creamy all at once.

The Krispy Kreme Premium Nagoya donuts will be on sale for 368 yen (US$2.49) each until the end of November. Perhaps you can pick some up on your way to the nearby Ghibli Park to munch on while admiring one of the new areas slated to open on November 1.

Shop information

Krispy Kreme Donuts (JR Nagoya Takashimaya branch) / クリスピー・クリーム・ドーナツ（ジェイアール名古屋タカシマヤ店）

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Nakamura-ku, Meieki 1-1-4 JR Nagoya Takashimaya 1st floor North Block

愛知県名古屋市中村区名駅1-1-4ジェイアール名古屋タカシマヤ1F北ブロック

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

