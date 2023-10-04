Pokémon fans will want to get to Pronto quickly.

For many people, autumn is a time to mentally wind down after summer, the season when you park yourself in a cozy cafe and sip a nice warm beverage while admiring the changing colors of the leaves. But for Detective Pikachu, this month is time for him to get back to work, with the release of Detective Pikachu Returns for the Nintendo Switch later this week.

To salute the sleuth, cafe time and mystery time will be crossing over at Japanese cafe chain Pronto, which is rolling out a special Pokémon menu.

Since one of the things that differentiates Detective Pikachu from other members of his species is his love of coffee, Pronto is adding the Detective Pikachu Deduction Milk Coffee to its drink lineup. Made with a touch of condensed milk, this drink’s mix of sweetness and caffeine should get your synapses firing, and it comes with a magnifying glass cookie for you to munch on.

If you want a more decadent dessert drink that’ll still give you your coffee fix, the Pikachu and Eevee Friends Sweet Potato Chestnut Latte will take care of you with a sweet potato milk and espresso base. The toppings are practically a dessert in and of themselves, with whipped cream, diced sweet potato, sweet potato sauce, and marron glacé candied chestnut, plus a Pikachu and Eevee cookie. Not in the mood for coffee at all? The Pikachu and Pawmi Crackling Electricity Orange Tea is a mix of Earl Grey tea, orange tea, orange sauce, and vanilla syrup crowned with whipped cream, yellow chocolate bits, blood orange peel strips, and, once again, a cookie.

Of course, pancakes are one of Japan’s favorite cafe sweets, which brings us to the Pikachu and Mimikyu Shadow Sneak Sweet Potato Nutty Pancake. This one has a bit of traditional Japanese dessert style to it with a scoop of white anko (sweet bean paste), plus purple sweet potato sauce accented with lines of edible bamboo charcoal-infused maple syrup to mimic Miikyu’s Shadow Sneak attack visuals. No cookie this time, but you do get crushed almonds in the whipped cream.

Moving on to the non-dessert items, the Pikachu and Pichu Kabocha Cream Pasta is an innovative dish with kabocha (Japanese pumpkin) cream sauce, pancetta, and diced Hokkaido kabocha, with kadaif noodles as stand-ins for Pikachu’s and Pichu’s lightning powers. The Pikachu and Charizard Flamethrower Tomato Cream Pasta, as the name implies, is a spicy meal with red pepper slices, spicy tomato sauce, salmon, and eringi mushrooms.

And last, there’s the Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly Picnic Sandwich, packed with as much variety as its spokes-character list with cheddar cheese, avocado, sliced tomato, lettuce, and two hamburger patties.

The drinks are all priced at 990 yen (US$6.60), the sandwich at 1,650, and the other items at 1,870. Those are on the high side for a casual cafe like Pronto, but the drinks all come with one of 21 Pokémon art cards…

…and the food items with one of nine key chains.

The lineup goes on sale October 12, and will be sticking around until December 10.

