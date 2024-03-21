Did your favorite flavor make the cut?

Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart already offers scrumptious and budget-friendly eats–as we’ve proven in our previous 1,000-yen challenge–but they’re about to get two tasty new additions thanks to a collaboration with Baskin Robbins Japan. Starting this month, Family Mart will be selling two different kinds of Baskin Robbins macarons. Each package comes with two morsels and will be priced at 280 yen (US$1.85) each.

The flavors are based on poll results asking fans what their favorite flavor of Baskin Robbins ice cream was; they settled on Love Potion #31 and Caramel Ribbon. Love Potion #31 took the top spot in the flavor poll, and Caramel Ribbon came in third.

▼ Love Potion #31-Style Macaron

The Love Potion #31-Style Macaron pack includes one macaron with raspberry cream filling and one with white chocolate cream filling. Both have chocolate chips inside, completing the components of the favorite Baskin Robbins flavor.

▼ Caramel Ribbon-Style Macaron

These Caramel Ribbon-Style Macarons have vanilla cream and caramel sauce sandwiched between two caramel-flavored morsels. It’s a simple flavor, but it’s still one that steals the hearts and stomachs of many.

If you’re scratching your head at the flavor poll results and thinking, “Wait, isn’t Popping Shower the most popular flavor in Japan?”, it was declared as the so-called reigning champion of Baskin Robbins Japan flavors and isn’t included in polls anymore, as we found out in last year’s poll.

Perhaps there will be more flavors released in the future, but for now, these two flavors are already available at Family Marts in eastern Japan, and will be making their way to branches in western Japan on March 26.

Source, images: PR Times

