There’s something infinitely charming about Studio Ghibli’s animated movies, with hand-drawn scenes pulling you into the action… and the quiet moments shared between characters. One such moment occurs when Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service chats with Ursula, who offers sage advice that helps her regain her confidence as a blossoming witch.

▼ In that moment, Kiki can be seen bundled up in Ursula’s blanket.

It’s a cosy moment perfect for recreating in the colder months, and Studio Ghibli is now giving us a way to do that, with the release of Ursula’s Half Blanket.

Measuring 140 x 100 centimetres (55.1 x 39.4 inches), this 100-percent wool half blanket perfectly replicates the hue of the one worn by Kiki in the movie.

▼ And you can wear it over your shoulders just as she does, too.

The reversible design is pink on one side while the reverse features some of Ursula’s favourite items, notably her straw hat, backpack, and artist’s brushes.

▼ Look closely and you’ll find an image of the stuffed animal that resembles Jiji, which Ursula mended.

The compact size makes it perfect for use as a lap blanket or shoulder wrap, while parents can use it for children’s afternoon naps. Its soft texture will gently envelop you and keep you warm, with contrast stitching and a movie label adding an air of quality to the item.



While the blanket is designed for comfort and warmth, it also looks good when casually thrown over a sofa or chair.

The blanket is priced at 16,500 yen (US$107.75) and will be available to preorder on the Donguri Kyowakoku online store from 12:00 pm on 8 November, with delivery scheduled for early to mid-December.

Reservations will close once the planned number of reservations is reached, and general sales at physical branches of the chain are scheduled to begin after pre-orders have been shipped. If the product is sold out during the pre-order period, though, there will be no general sales so you’ll need to act fast if you’d like to wrap yourself up in the warmth of a Ghibli movie.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

