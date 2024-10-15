You’ll find no tricks–only treats–in this edible volcano of cheesy, melty goodness.

We were just a teeny-tiny bit excited when the Volcano Pizza returned to Domino’s Japan on October 7 in a special Halloween-inspired form. The pizza, whose name stems from the magma chamber-like cup of melted cheese sauce erupting from the center of the pie, became a hit when it was first introduced at the start of this year, but it was only available for a limited period.

▼ The original Cheese Volcano Pizza earlier this year

Our team of Japanese-language writers had quite the blast when trying it for the first time and still occasionally reminisce about its divine flavor. Therefore, when we caught wind that Domino’s Japan would be releasing an updated version of the pizza for the Halloween season, we couldn’t contain our excitement at getting to taste it again–or for certain writers, for the first time.

The online delivery price for a large-size pizza is 2,660 yen (US$18) and a special “New Yorker-size” pizza is 3,540 yen. On the day we ordered it, our writers only knew that pizza would be arriving at the office but they didn’t know anything else. It wasn’t hard for them to get excited regardless, though, since they’re all big fans of pizza.

▼ The level of hype when the mystery pizza was delivered

Now, let’s slowly open the lid and see their reactions. Three…

…two…

…one…

…zero!

TADA! There the Halloween Volcano pizza was in all of its cheesy glory.

The details that make this Volcano Pizza Halloween-themed are the chunks of bamboo charcoal-dyed chicken and drizzles of garlic-flavored black mayo that resemble a spider’s web over the surface of the pie. It certainly screamed “spooky” in an artistic way from above.

In any case, our writers’ reactions were the opposite of anything demure and mindful. In fact, they positively erupted in joy.

▼ The level of hype when the mystery pizza was revealed

One by one, they each lifted a slice to their mouths and reveled in the cheesiness.

▼ THIS

▼ IS

▼ AWESOME!!!

Those who were trying it for the first time were blown away. Not only was the pizza rich and sinfully delicious, but it was playful in its design, too.

As a result, the whole darn pie was gone within five minutes. While ordinarily there might have been some scraps left, the crusts were incredibly delicious when dipped into the “molten” cheese centerpiece and not a single morsel remained.

For some odd reason, finishing the pizza inspired our writers to get into a semi-pyramid formation so that they could shout their appreciation to the world–err, at least to the surrounding Shinjuku neighborhood.

▼ The level of hype when the pizza was finally consumed

For more Halloween-themed pizza fun, you may also want to check out Pizza Hut Japan’s “Landmine Pizza.” That one’s sure to leave a bang on your taste buds, too.

