Cures Wonderful, Nyammy, and more characters from the hit series are headed to McDonald’s Japan in two batches of toys.

McDonald’s Japan has been making fans of Japanese pop culture very happy recently with their Happy Meal (or “Happy Set,” as they’re called in Japan) tie-ups with Sanrio and Pokémon. This month comes a brand-new collaboration with smash-hit magical girl series Pretty Cure/PreCure, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the entire lineup.

PreCure has been airing on Japanese TV since 2004, but for its Happy Meal toys the focus is on the newest arc of the franchise, the animal-themed Wonderful Pretty Cure. As is becoming increasingly common with restaurant giveaways in Japan, the toys are being released in two batches, with three possibilities for the first group, which goes on sale later this week.

Starting things off is the Friendly Tact, a replica of the magical wand used by Cures Wonderful and Friendy to utilize the powers of the mystical Kirarin Animals the heroines are striving to save. At about 16.5 centimeters (6.5 inches) in length the Friendly Tact has considerable presence, and it’s got plenty of nicely detailed decorations along with a spinning function for the crystal on top that contains an image of protagonist pooch Komugi.

The next toy is actually a two-piece set, paired Komugi and Yuki bracelets.

Wonderful Pretty Cure twist is that two of the magical girls’ original identities are as pets, with dog Komugi transforming into Cure Wonderful and cat Yuki into Cure Nyammy. The animals are represented on the bracelets with sparkly hologram stickers, with Kirarin Animal emblems along the bands. They’re also sized such that even adults can wear them, suggesting that McDonald’s is well aware that with PreCure having been around for 20 years, the franchise has a lot of grown-up fans too.

Rounding out the first batch of toys is the Wonderful Pact, Cures Wonderful and Friendy’s transformation item.

While it can’t actually transform you into a magical girl, the Wonderful Pact does still allow you to make changes. Peer into opening under the heart-shaped crest, and you’ll see one of six character illustrations which you can cycle between by sliding the strip along the top edge of the compact.

▼ There’s also a clip on the back, in case you’ve got somewhere you need to be but also need to keep your Wonderful Pack close at hand.

The second batch of items also has three possibilities, starting with a “transforming clear comb,” which transforms in multiple ways.

First, depending on the angle you view it from, the illustration will be of either Cures Nyammy and Lillian or their ordinary schoolgirl secret identities, Yuki and Mayu Nekoyashiki (yes, Yuki is a cat, an ordinary schoolgirl, and a magical girl). The other transformation here is that the comb can be folded in half to protect its teeth and make it easier to carry in a bag or pouch when going out.

Next is the Kiraniko Trunk, which within the Wonderful Pretty Cure anime is a suitcase housing a teleportation portal that connects the regular world and the magical land of Niko Garden.

The Happy Meal Kiraniko Trunk has a more practical function: serving as a hand mirror. Similar to the Komugi and Yuki paired bracelets, it’s surprisingly big, filling up an adult-size palm. The inside of the lid is decorated with an image of sheep butler Mey Mey (a butler who is a sheep, not a butler for sheep)…

…and to let you have some fun even when the Kiraniko Trunk is closed up, it comes with stickers of Cures Nyammy and Lillian to decorate the outside with.

And last, we come to the Komugi pass case.

This impressively contoured case is for keeping your commuter pass in. Since just about all train and subway stations in Japan, and buses too, have IC card readers for you to tap your pass on, you can simply slide your pass into the case and keep it there, ensuring you won’t drop or lose the card.

Even if you don’t have a commuter pass, the case comes with a name card/tag.

The first round of McDonald’s PreCure Happy Meal toys will be available from October 18 to 24, and the second batch from October 25 to 31. Following that, there’ll be one last chance with a Round 3 for any toys still left over, which is scheduled to start on November 1 and continue while supplies last.

Photos ©SoraNews24

