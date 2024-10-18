Why choose between trick or treat when you can have them both at Starbucks?

On 11 October, Starbucks kicked off its Halloween celebrations in Japan with a new Frappuccino designed to look like a burning flame. The fiery appearance is created with contrasting swirls of bright blueberry and raspberry-flavoured sauces, while the body of the drink has a condensed milk flavour to trick your taste buds into thinking the beverage has melted under the heat.

Now, a week after the drink was released, Starbucks is pulling out another surprise from its bag of tricks with a new customisation designed especially for this Frappuccino. Called the Pachi-Pachi Trick, this customisation is sold in individual sachets, priced at 108 yen (US$0.72) for takeout or 110 yen for dine-in, and are available in three colours: red, blue, and orange.

The colour is part of the trick element, as it won’t be revealed until you open the pack, but whichever colour you get, you won’t be disappointed as it adds an exciting “pachi-pachi” (“crackling”) texture to the topping. The crackle of the popping candy works to enhance the drink’s flame-like characteristics, which extend to the crunchy chocolate chunks in the topping and a mixed berry sauce containing strawberry, raspberry, and cranberry that leaves a sharp taste on the palate.

The new Pachi-Pachi Trick customisation will be available at Starbucks stores around Japan from 18 October, and can be purchased while the Halloween Frappuccino is on the menu, until 31 October.

Source, featured image: Twitter/Starbucks_J

Insert image: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!