Small in scale but big on cuteness.

With a continual lineup of exciting limited-edition sweets and Frappuccinos, it’s not like anyone needs any extra incentive to visit Starbucks in Japan. However, the chain never lets anything go to chance, which is why it runs a rewards program that gives back to those who do make the effort to return to the green mermaid time and time again, with a wide variety of exclusive goods that can be exchanged for points or “stars” earned.

This month, Starbucks Rewards members will be very tempted to exchange their stars for a new product that was just added to the Rewards lineup — the “Miniature Collection ‘To Go‘”.

As the name suggests, this set is modelled on a “To Go” order, with all the included items replicated in teeny tiny form. There’s a Chocolate Chunk Scone and an American Waffle, which have been carefully designed with attention to realism extending to every piece of chocolate, the crispy baked exteriors, and the tiny paper bags and serviettes.

The star of the set, however, is the miniature Matcha Cream Frappuccino, which looks even more enticing in tiny form. You can even remove and attach the lid and insert the straw to enhance the sense of realism.

Lining the set up against the original products shows the attention to detail in every miniature makes them look identical to the true-to-size menu items.

This is a truly beautiful set that will appeal to all Starbucks fans, especially those who were lucky enough to grab the “For Here” miniature collection when it was available earlier this year. You may need a bit of patience to procure this miniature collection, though, as it’s only available to Rewards members who’ve collected 400 stars, with one star rewarded for every 54 yen (US$0.35) spent. That means you’ll have to spend around 20,000 yen ($131.12) at the chain to get the miniature collection, but you can easily get there if you splurge on some of the chain’s top-end products.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

