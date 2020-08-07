Should we be excited or terrified, Mr. P?

You might have seen Pringles mystery flavors in your own country, but this is something a bit different. As of August 3, Pringles Japan is now selling their original mystery flavor Pringles for a limited time, with no hint as to what flavor it could be.

▼ The package features good ol’ Julius Pringle with a bunch of question marks.

Considering Pringles’ past history in Japan with fun and weird flavors like Party Chicken, Green Curry, and Takoyaki, we can’t tell whether we’re excited or anxious about how the new mystery flavor will taste. Will it be more of a Japanese-inspired flavor? Or will it have a lot of Western cuisine influences?

Looking at past mystery flavors from other brands in Japan, there’s a chance that it could be seasonal, and it’s more than likely that it will taste good (at least, to a Japanese audience). When Pepsi Japan released a mystery Halloween flavor called Pumpkin Ghost, it tasted like chocolate. Or peanut butter. Or pumpkin. We’re not quite sure, but you get the picture – it was like Halloween candy.

Lucky for you, we have the Internet! We’re not going to spoil it, but we have found some comments from people who have tried it out already and posted their thoughts on social media.

“So these are the Mystery Flavor Pringles. They said you wouldn’t know the flavor until you ate them, but I can’t tell what it is even after eating them.”

“It tastes a lot like soy sauce with a bit of smokiness? It’s definitely a flavor I know, but I can’t put my finger on it. The first thought that popped into my mind was charcoal-grilled yakitori chicken with a sweet tare sauce.”

“I think it’s yakitori? Maybe?”

Yakitori seems to be the prevalent guess right now, but then again, they’ve only just been released at stores around the country. If you have the chance to try them, tell us your guess!

