Items from Tears of the Kingdom set to become the joy of gamers.

With Nintendo having been a pop culture force in Japan for four decades, it’s no surprise that you can find a lot of cool capsule toys based on the company’s video game series, such as little figures of iconic characters and knickknacks inspired by the equipment and power-ups they utilize. Nintendo has now realized, though, that there’s an actual in-game capsule machine from one of Nintendo’s biggest hits that’s filled with prizes that can be brought practically as is into the real-world.

One of the defining gameplay elements within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Zonai Devices, items that you can stick to pretty much any other item or part of the environment to create inventive solutions to the game’s many physics engine-based challenges. One of the easiest ways to acquire Zonai Devices is through Device Dispensers, essentially ancient technology capsule machines where you exchange materials for a random selection of capsules, each containing a device.

Now, roughly a year and a half after Tears of the Kingdom’s release, it’s dawned on Nintendo that if Zelda fans had fun with the Zonai Device dispenser in the game, they’d probably have fun with one in real life too, and so they’ve partnered with toymaker Bandai to create a series of Zonai Device capsule toys, which will be sold at the official Nintendo stores in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.

The lineup is composed of six Zonai Devices, the fan, rocket, flame emitter, big wheel, beam emitter, and portable pot. In an especially cool design choice, the capsules themselves are modeled after the in-game Zonai Device containers.



In another example of source-material fidelity, the Zonai Device capsule toys are all magnets, so that you can attach them to metal surfaces even without the magical adhesive powers wielded by Zelda protagonist Link in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Zonai Device Magnet capsule toys are priced at 600 yen (US$4) and made their debut at the Nintendo pop-up store at the Kanazawa Forus shopping center in Ishikawa Prefecture, which is running between now and December 29.

They’ll be making their way to the Nintendo Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto stores sometime in the spring of 2025, and in the meantime, at least shoppers there can still get their hands on the ultra-cool Nintendo controller replica capsule toys.

