Like receiving a warm embrace from an anime heroine.



Over the years, Studio Ghibli has showcased its skills outside the movie-making world, with a huge range of goods that appeal to people of all ages. Sold largely through Donguri Kyowakoku, the studio’s affiliated retail chain, these goods bring all the whimsy from Ghibli films and characters into our everyday lives, and now it’s added two new items that’ll keep us warm and cosy as well.

Dubbed “Ghibli Heroine’s Cardigan“, this new release is designed to give us the courage and energy to persevere through our everyday troubles, with the help of two famous heroines and embroidered flowers that hold special meaning.

The Kiki’s Delivery Service design features gerbera, which, according to the language of flowers, is symbolic of hope, positivity, and “always moving forward”.

Alongside the gerbera are chamomile, which represents “bravery in facing difficulties”, a challenge that the titular character finds herself dealing with when her magic weakens and she receives advice from Ursula.

Kiki’s broom and Ursula’s paintbrush and palette also appear in the design, with Jiji sitting on the back, head tilted, as if looking up at the wearer.

▼ Wooden buttons bring a homely, casual feel to the one-size-fits-all design.

▼ The second cardigan draws its inspiration from Whisper of the Heart.

This design features petunias, which, in the language of flowers, means to “never give up” and blooms from hebe, a cold-resistant evergreen shrub found in Australia and New Zealand, which symbolises “effort”.

These qualities reflect the struggle of main character Shizuku as she attempts to make her dreams come true like her friend Seiji.

Shizuku’s book and pen, along with Seiji’s violin, appear as motifs within the design, with Moon the cat walking on the back of the cardigan.

Whether you’re like Kiki and need encouragement in moving forward, or like Shizuku, working hard toward her dreams, these cardigans will wrap you up in warmth when you need it, like a hug from a Ghibli heroine. Priced at 11,000 yen (US$73.92), the cardigans will be available in Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from 7 December.

Source, images: Press release

