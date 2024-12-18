Still serves up soy, but in a different way.

There are many souvenirs vying for your attention in Japan, but right now the one that’s stealing the limelight is a hand cream packaged in a giant, fish-shaped soy sauce bottle.

Called “Lunch Charm Hand Cream” — the name conveys the manufacturer’s desire to “make your lunch charming” — this new product takes Japan’s tiny fish-shaped soy sauce bottles out of the world of sushi trays and bento lunch boxes, increasing their size and using them as containers for hand cream.

The bottle’s strong association with food is kept alive through the ingredients, with soybean seed extract used for its moisturising benefits. Other ingredients include vaseline, shea butter, squalane, beeswax, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, multiceramide, and hydrolyzed collagen, to provide moisture and shine for your hands and nails.

Osaka-based manufactuer Heso Productions says that although the cream keeps your hands moist for a long time, it’s non-sticky and smooth to use.

Heso certainly knows its stuff when it comes to producing weird-and-wonderful products, having previously given us shrine fox pens, a can of Heisei air, and samurai warlord glasses. The 65-gram (2.3-ounce) Lunch Charm Hand Cream is another example of the company’s commitment to creating fun products, and it can be purchased from 18 December at train station stores in the Kansai area, as well as souvenir and variety shops and online at the Heso website, at a recommended retail price of 990 yen (US$6.44).

Source, images: Press release

