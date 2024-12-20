While you’re seeing how your footprints measure up to Pikachu’s and Snorlax’s, these mats are measuring something else.

If you’re a serious fan, you can not only say that you eat and sleep Pokémon, but also back those claims up with concrete examples of how, thanks to the existence of things like the Pokémon Cafe and Pokémon pajamas. But can you say that you bathe Pokémon?

Yes you can, thanks to manufacturer Issin’s new series of Pokémon Smart Bath Mats.

First and foremost, all four designs are adorable, whether you opt for subtle nods to the series such as this one with a pair of footsteps from Pikachu and Snorlax…

…a busier layout like this collage of all sorts of different Pocket Monster species…

…or something in-between, like a Pikachu pair…

…or a close-up of Ditto.

▼ Don’t worry, Ditto is decorative, so it won’t transform into a naked copy of you while you’re drying yourself off after getting out of the shower.

However, as cute as these bath mats are to look at, taking a gander at the price tag might give you a shock, as they cost 23,400 yen (US$156). There’s a reason for that, though, which is that even though Issin calls them “Smart Bath Mats,” they’re really highly aesthetic high-tech body weight scales.

The “Smart” part of the name seems to be because the scales lack any sort of screen and instead send their measurements to your phone via an app. In addition to body weight, the Smart Bath Mats can measure and monitor health data such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, BMI, and more.

Since they’re actually wellness devices, not just pretty pieces of cloth, the Pokémon Smart Bath Mats are priced at 23,400 yen (US$156). Of course, how they look is undeniably also a big part of their appeal, so they’re designed in a way that lets you remove the mats themselves for washing.

▼ It’s bath time, Pikachu and Snorlax! In you go!

The whole lineup is available for order here through the Issin online shop. Oh, and if you want even more video game-theming to your scale, don’t forget that there’s also one that lets you play one of the most celebrated fighting games of all time while you check your weight.

