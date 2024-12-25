Mugs, tumblers and limited-edition Stanley cups with Hokkaido’s shimaenaga snow fairy as the star.

After treating us to not one but two special holiday goods collections, Starbucks is continuing to spoil its customers in Japan by unveiling a brand new range of goods that pays homage to the winter season.

Dubbed “Shining Winter“, this new range is said to capture “the vibrancy of winter”, with goods adorned in sparkling snowy scenery and motifs of white animals, namely the ermine and shimaenaga, two of the cutest critters you’ll find in Japan.

From mugs to pouches, there’s a lot to choose from, so let’s take a closer look at each product in the range below, starting with the two limited-edition Stanley products.

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Stanley Gradation Blue Pink (473 millilitres [16 ounces]) 6,200 yen (US$39.50)

▼ Three-Way Stainless Steel Tumbler Stanley Gradation Blue Pink (414 millilitres) 5,200 yen



The pink-blue gradated hues continue with the stainless steel bottles.

▼ Stainless Steel To Go Bottle Gradation Blue Pink (473 millilitres) 5,500 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Logo Bottle Gradation Blue Pink (473 millilitres) 5,450 yen

Some of the most popular products will no doubt be the animal-themed goods, where the furry ermine and fluffy shimaenaga, a long-tailed tit endemic to Hokkaido that’s so cute it’s commonly known as the “snow fairy”, enjoy a wintry wonderland together.

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Ermine & Striped Long-tailed Moth Blue (473 millilitres) 5,450 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Ermine & Striped Long-Tailed Pink (355 millilitres) 4,800 yen

▼ Ermine lovers will fall head-over-heels for the Bottle with Cup Ermine (500 millilitres) 3,350 yen

▼ The cute animal is disguised as a daruma in the Ermine Daruma Mug (296 millilitres) 2,750 yen

Snow Fairy lovers will find it hard to choose between the remaining products in the range.

▼ Shimaenaga Mug (296 millilitres) 2,850 yen

▼ Water In Tumbler Shimaenaga (473 millilitres) 3,000 yen

▼ Heat-resistant Glass Mug Shimaenaga (355 millilitres) 2,850 yen

▼ Shoulder Pouch Set Shimaenaga 3,150 yen

▼ Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Shimaenaga 1,150 yen

▼ And finally, we have the Ermine Beverage Card, priced at 750 yen.

This new range of goods does a fantastic job of capturing the beauty of a Japanese winter, and it’ll be available to purchase in limited numbers in stores and online from 26 December.

Source, images: Press release

