Japanese loungewear and sleepwear brand takes “wearable dessert” concept to new levels.

You’ll find many brands in Japan, ranging from obscure to eminently recognisable. At the very top of the chain are brands that are so well known they’ve become household names, and two of those are Starbucks and Gelato Pique.

While readers around the world may be familiar with the global coffeehouse chain that is Starbucks, Gelato Pique is a Japanese-grown chain specialising in loungewear and sleepwear made with soft, comfortable fabric designed to feel as fluffy as a gelato. Often referred to as Japan’s representative loungewear, Gelato Pique is now taking its brand to new levels of fame with a special limited-edition tie-up with Starbucks.

The first item to wow customers is an exclusive new drink called the Pique Moco Bouquet & Tea Latte (Tall size only, 678 yen [US$4.57] to-go, 690 yen eat-in).

This drink looks as cosy as a Gelato Pique pyjama set, with fluffy blue Earl Grey-flavored mousse and sponge cake crumbles sprinkled on top. The drink itself is said to contain the elegant aroma of Earl Grey, with a fruity sweetness that “brightens the heart”, and the whole thing is finished off with a Gelato Pique bear chocolate for an extra dash of cuteness.

The new latte is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the new collection, as there are loads of other gorgeous goods to help ease us into the cosy season.

▼ Gelato Pique Border Reusable Cup, Mint Green — 473 mililitres (16 ounces), 800 yen

This reusable cup is adorned in Gelato Pique’s iconic two-colour “border” stripe, using a mint green hue unique to this collaboration, inspired by the colours of both Gelato Pique and Starbucks.

▼ Gelato Pique Reusable Cup Drink Hole Cap Bearista (sold only as a set with the Reusable Cup) — 1,751 yen

The Bearista drink hole cap is a popular way to stop your drinks from spilling, and this exclusive bear, dressed in a cosy Gelato Pique jumper and headband, looks set to be especially sought after.

While the products above can be purchased from Starbucks stores, the remaining goods can only be purchased at the official online store.

▼ Gelato Pique Border Stainless Steel TOGO Bottle, Mint Green — 473 millilitres, 6,000 yen

These bottles come with lockable lids — simply slide the button to the right and push it in, and the lid will open.

▼ Gelato Pique Border Stainless Steel TOGO Bottle, Mocha Beige — 473 millilitres, 6,000 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Border Stainless Steel TOGO Bottle, Soft Pink — 473 millilitres, 6,000 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Stainless Steel Bottle with Lid and Bear Charm, Mint Green — 473 millilitres, 7,500 yen

These stainless steel bottles come with a lid cover and an original collaboration-exclusive bear charm. The lid cover is removable, allowing you to use the bear charm on its own as a keychain accessory.

▼ Gelato Pique Stainless Steel Bottle with Lid and Bear Charm, Mocha Beige — 473 millilitres, 7,500 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Stainless Steel Bottle with Lid and Bear Charm, Soft Pink — 473 millilitres, 7,500 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Glass Mug, Mint Green — 355 millilitres, 3,500 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Glass Mug, Mocha Beige — 355 millilitres, 3,500 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Glass Mug, Soft Pink — 355 millilitres, 3,500 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Snow Globe Border Tumbler, Mint Green — 355 millilitres, 4,000 yen

These tumblers come with a snow globe built into the base, allowing you to swirl sparkly, star-shaped confetti around a Gelato Pique bear in a green apron with mug in hand, an original design for this collaboration.

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Snow Globe Border Tumbler, Mocha Beige — 355 millilitres, 4,000 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Snow Globe Border Tumbler, Soft Pink — 355 millilitres, 4,000 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Jacquard Pullover Mint Green — 10,500 yen

This one-size-fits-all pullover is made from fluffy material that feels smooth against the skin, while still maintaining the familiar soft and fluffy feel of Gelato Pique.

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Jacquard Pullover Off-White — 10,500 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Jacquard Pullover Soft Pink — 10,500 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Embroidered Striped Long Pants, Mint Green — 9,900 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Embroidered Striped Long Pants, Mocha Beige — 9,900 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Embroidered Striped Long Pants, Soft Pink — 9,900 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Embroidered Border Socks, Mint Green — 3,900 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Embroidered Border Socks, Mocha Beige — 3,900 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Embroidered Border Socks, Soft Pink — 3,900 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Embroidered Border Hairband, Mint Green — 4,200 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Embroidered Border Hairband, Mocha Beige — 4,200 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Embroidered Border Hairband, Soft Pink — 4,200 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Bear Jacquard Border Blanket, Mint Green — 9,900 yen

This fluffy, cosy blanket measures 72.5 x 120 centimetres (28.54 × 47.24 inches).

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Print Border Pouch, Mint Green — 4,800 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Print Gusseted Tote Bag, Mint Green — 4,900 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Star Jacquard Cardigan, Green — 15,000 yen (one size fits all)

▼ Gelato Pique Powder Star Jacquard Socks, Green — 3,900 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Print Cut and Sew Shirt, Ivory — 9,900 yen

Both the shirt and shorts in this set are one-size-fits-all, and are adorned in a collaboration-exclusive design featuring Starbucks’ chocolate chunk cookies and caramel macchiatos, alongside the apron-wearing Gelato Pique bear.

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Print Cut and Sew Shorts, Ivory — 7,000 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Print Tote Bag, Ivory — 4,500 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Bear Print Pouch, Ivory — 4,800 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Multi-Case with Preloaded Starbucks Card, Mocha Beige — 3,980 yen

▼ Gelato Pique Gelato Bear Tissue Case — 15,000 yen

The final item in the collection is arguably the cutest of all, doubling as both a case for soft-pack tissues and acting as a cuddly teddy bear, measuring 39 centimetres in height.

▼ Starbucks’ Bearista character has morphed with Gelato Pique’s bear character for this special collaboration.

There’s a lot to love about this cosy, tasty cross-world slumber party, and the sleepover begins when all the items become available on 29 September. The online-exclusives will go on sale from 6 a.m. (JST) so it’s a party you’ll want to get up early for.

Source, images: Press release

