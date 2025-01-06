Pre-paying for burgers gets you a trove of Straw Hat Pirate treasures.

With their tie-ups with franchises such as Evangelion and Kiki’s Delivery Service, you might think that McDonald’s Japan is the undisputed champ of both burgers and anime collaborations. But the Golden Arches have a strong rival in domestic chain Mos Burger, who’s joined forced with a powerful ally to deliver a One Piece lucky bag/fukubukuro for 2025.

While you can’t get your hands on certain lucky bags until the start of the year, Mos let fans get a head start on the One Piece bundle, which went on sale through an online reservation system in December and could be picked up in-store starting December 28.

Even before we were inside the branch, we spotted an array of One Piece-style wanted posters showing off the five items included in the bundle, which was priced at 5,000 yen (US$32). Really, though, you could make the argument that all of these One Piece items, which are available exclusively through the Mos Burger lucky bag, are free. That’s because in addition to them, you also get 5,000 yen worth of Mos Burger gift certificates which you can use when paying for meals at any of the chain’s branches across Japan.

Though it’s officially called a lucky bag, the set actually comes packed in a box emblazoned with “Mos Burger” in the One Piece logo style…

…and inside the box is the bag itself.

So what’s in the bag? The first thing we pulled out was a 400-mililiter (13.5-ounce) drink bottle with Chopper on the cylinder and the reindeer doctor’s hat serving as the lid.

Next came a set of Gum Gum Hand Snack Tongs, modeled after Luffy’s super stretchy limbs, with a straw hat-topped container case.

▼ Snack tongs like these are especially useful for otaku, since they let you munch without transferring crumbs or oils from your fingers to the controllers for your game console or video player.

The clear file has cool artwork front and back…

…the hand towel will come in handy…

…and a special card for the One Piece Card Game, showing Luffy ready to chow down on a burger and a piece of fried chicken. Even if you don’t play the game, this is a cool piece of illustrated artwork to have, and one that you can’t et anywhere else.

Last, and certainly not least, there’s the sheet of 10 500-yen-off Mos Burger meal tickets, which can be used any time until March 31.

There is one thing to be aware of, though, which is that the meal tickets can’t be used for online orders, deliveries, or at self-service registers. In other words, you have to go to an actual Mos Burger location and place your order with an employee to redeem them, but even that feels like it’s completely appropriate for a tie-up with One Piece, a series that’s all about getting out there and exploring the world while meeting new people.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]