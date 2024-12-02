Pokémon Mister Donut lucky bags essentially pay you with Pokémon merch for eating dessert

Japan’s sweetest deal in the fukubukuro sphere is back!

December is a busy month. Between pulling winter clothes out of storage, taking care of the Christmas shopping, planning and attending end-of-the-year parties with friends and coworkers, making trips back home to visit family for the holidays, and finishing up work projects that need to get done before the end of the calendar year, there’s just so much to do.

But even with all that, you still need to remember to make sure to carve out space in your schedule for something very important: Mister Donut’s Pokémon lucky bags.

A whole lot of shops and restaurants in Japan offer lucky bags (or fukubukuro, as they’re called in Japanese) around the New Year’s Season, but Mister Donuts’ Pokémon ones are especially desirable. Not only do you get to know what’s inside of the grab bags ahead of time, they’re also an incredible value, and also let you share the wealth of free donut coupon with others.

This year, Mister Donut is offering two tiers of Pokémon lucky bags, one for 3,500 yen (US$23), and one for 6,000 yen.

Both feature adorable illustrations of Pocket Monster species such as Pikachu, Diglett, Dugtrio, Sandshrew, and Onix peeking, peering, and leaping through donut holes, just like the real-life Diglett and Dugtrio donuts Mister Donut is currently serving up at its locations.

Included in the 3,500-yen lucky bag are a cloth tote bag and zippered pouch, both in classy earth tones with pink accents.

Stepping up to the 6,000-yen bag gets you a schedule book with a set of five covers which you can swap in and out to suit your mood…

▼ Alternate covers

…three clear file document holders…

…a 51-centimeter (20-inch) wide reusable eco shopping bag…

…and a bath towel.

This being Mister Donut, both bags also come with a whole bunch of free donuts, with the 3,500-yen lucky bag getting you 20 free donuts, and the 6,000-yen bag 35. However, since one of mankind’s great contradictions is our limitless love of donuts and limited stomach capacity, Mister Donut doesn’t stuff the lucky bags with actual donuts, but instead gives you a card which you can use to redeem the donuts in stores over multiple visits. By registering the card via the Mister Donut app you can also use your smartphone to get your freebies, and since one card can be registered to multiple phones, you can split the sweets haul with friends and family too, even if you’re not making your donut run together at the same time and place.

With the vouchers applicable for donuts priced up to 198 yen, the 20 free donuts included with the 3,500-yen lucky bag represent a value of 3,960 yen, and the 6,000-yen bag’s 35 free donuts are worth 6,930 yen. In other words, Mister Donut is essentially paying you with Pokémon merch for eating donuts, which is about as sweet a deal as you’ll ever find.

Reservations for the Mister Donut Pokémon lucky bags open December 11 through the Mister Donut website, with pickups staring on December 26, depending on specific store location.

