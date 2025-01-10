Series stars comment on being the newest members of Netflix’s growing roster of stop-motion characters from Japan.

After Hello Kitty, there’s no other Sanrio character who’s been as consistently popular over the years as My Melody. And when we say years, we mean a lot of years, as in 2025 the unwaveringly friendly and considerate bunny is celebrating the 50th anniversary of her debut, and as part of the celebration, there’s a brand-new My Melody animated series coming from Netflix!

If your reaction to the teaser video is “Wow, that’s some impressive-looking CG!”, you’re really only half right. Yes, it is impressive-looking, but it’s not CG, since My Melody and Kuromi is actually a stop-motion animation series.

As the name implies, My Melody’s self-proclaimed, entirely one-sided rival Kuromi is also part of the cast, as this year is the 20th anniversary of her debut.

Visual production is being done by Toruku, the stop-motion studio spun off from anime production house WIT Studio (of Attack on Titan and Spy x Family fame), and direction comes courtesy of Tomoki Misato, who rose to fame directing the phenomenally popular Pui Pui Molcar series about a group of anthropomorphic guinea pig cars.

▼ Pui Pui Molcar DVD cover displayed here, since we realize just how much “anthropomorphic guinea pig cars” sounds like it must be a typo.

This isn’t Netflix’s first foray into stop-motion animation with popular Japanese characters, as the streaming giant has previously produced stop-motion Rilakkuma and Pokémon series. But while both of those were laid-back, slice-of-life sort of stories, Netflix is describing My Melody and Kuromi as “An adventure story packed with excitement!” Though no plot specifics have been revealed yet, the producers say that the series will be set in Mariland, the magical forest where My Melody and Kurmomi live.

▼ Mariland (pronounced with a short vowel sound, like the first A in “marmalade”), is not to be confused with the American east coast state of Maryland.

Netflix also posted comments from the series two stars, with My Melody reportedly saying…

“There’s a Kuromi and My Melody anime starting this summer! I hope it’ll be fun an exciting for all our friends! Please look forward to it!”

…and Kuromi adding…

“My and My Melo’s new anime is starting! All you Kuromies around the world, you’re gonna watch it, right? Don’t mis this chance to see what a cutie I am.”

My Melody and Kuromi is scheduled to start streaming in July.

