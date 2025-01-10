Limited-edition mugs, cups and tumblers serve up a whole lot of love with the cutest cats around!



With New Year’s now done and dusted, the next big event on the Japanese calendar is Valentine’s Day, and Starbucks is serving up a huge array of goods to celebrate the occasion.

Red hearts, ribbons and playful cats are the main themes for this year’s range, so whether you’re in the market for a mug, tumbler, or even a cute pouch or keychain, Starbucks has something you’ll fall in love with.

There are over 20 items in this huge Valentine’s Day collection, so let’s get right to it with a closer look at each product below!

▼ Cold Cup Tumbler (710 millilitres [24 ounces]) 3,300 yen (US$20.91)

▼ Stainless Steel Mug (355 millilitres) 3,900 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle (473 millilitres) 5,450 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle (355 millilitres) 4,750 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Logo Bottle (473 millilitres) 5,550 yen

▼ Stainless Steel To Go Bottle (473 millilitres) 5,550 yen

▼ Stainless Bottle Glitter (355 millilitres) 4,650 yen

▼ Heart Mug (355 millilitres) 3,050 yen

▼ The red trim makes this mug look beautiful side-on and from the top as well.

▼ Bearista Keychain (2,500 yen)

▼ Handle Lid Stainless Steel Bottle (473 millilitres) 6,350 yen

▼ Reusable Cup (473 millilitres) 550 yen (available in stores only)

▼ Reusable Cup (473 millilitres) + Reusable Cup Exclusive Drink Hole Cap Bearista 1,150 yen

▼ The cute cap above plugs into the hole in the cup lid to keep your drink from spilling.

▼ Grey Cat Face Mug (355 millilitres) 2,850 yen

▼ Beige Cat Face Mug (355 millilitres) 2,850 yen

▼ Heat Resistant Double Wall Glass (355 millilitres) 3,400 yen

▼ Beige Heat Resistant Double Wall Glass (355 millilitres) 3,700 yen

▼ Cup Shape Stainless Steel Bottle (355 millilitres) 5,000 yen (only available at the online store)

▼ Fur Pouch in Clear Pouch Set (2,600 yen)

▼ Mini Cup Gift (1,150 yen)

▼ Bearista Message Gift (1,650 yen)

▼ Cat Beverage Card (750 yen)

▼ Balloon Message Gift (1,250 yen)

There’s a lot to love about this mega collection, but as always, a lot of the products are likely to sell out as soon as they become available. So if you have your eye on something, be sure to head out to your nearest Starbucks on 15 January when the range goes on sale in stores, or get ahead of the crowds by purchasing your favourites online from 8:00 p.m. (JST) on 14 January. And don’t forget to try the new Valentine’s Day Frappuccino from 15 January!

Source, images: Press release

