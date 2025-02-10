Totoros in a wide range of sizes to make Ghibli fans’ hearts dance.

As fans of the Studio Ghibli anime classic My Neighbor Totoro know, there are actually three forest spirits that share that name. The jumbo-sized gray guy with two rows of markings on his chest, who’s usually just called Totoro, is, to use the more specific terminology, actually the “Big Totoro.” Then there’s the “Medium Totoro,” the one with just one row of chest markings and a penchant for carrying around a sack of acorns. Finally, the most petite member of the trio, with a coat of snowy white fur and, in some depictions, no visible arms or legs? That’s the “Small Totoro.”

While there’s definitely a common visual theme to the group, they’ve also all got their own individual adorable appeal, so it’s no surprise that Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has Big Totoro plushies, Medium Totoro Plushies, and Small Totoro plushies…and right now, they’ve got Medium Big Totoros, Small Medium Totoros, and Small Small Totoros too.

▼ Easy there, Big Totoro! We can explain.

Donguri Kyowakoku has just released a new line of plushies based on the Dondoko Dance scene from My Neighbor Totoro, in which the forest spirits show up at the house of sisters Mei and Satsuki in the middle of the night and perform a dance in their harden, pantomiming pulling up plants and magically making the vegetation grow.

▼ It’s also an important part of the free-to-download Ghibli Park board game.

Since all three sizes of Totoro appear in the memorable scene, Donguri Kyowakoku created plushies of them all, complete with the plant stems they hold as they dance.

But a plushie that’s plenty big for one fan’s home might be too tiny to make an impression in the living space of another. Or you could find yourself faced with the opposite situation, where you’ve got plenty of space in your heart for Totoro, but not so much in your room, so you need something more compact. With that in mind, the Dondoko Dance Big Totoro itself comes in three different sizes, small, medium and large.

▼ The decorative block/book in the background helps give a sense of scale for the 21.5-centimeter (8.5-inch) tall Small Dondoko Dance Big Totoro…

▼ …the 30.5-centimeter Medium Dondoko Dance Big Totoro…

▼ …and the 38-centimeter Large Dondoko Dance Big Totoro.

The Dondoko Dance Medium Totoro is offered in two sizes, though there’s no large size for it. Instead, your options are the Small Dondoko Dance Medium Totoro (20 centimeters)…

…and the Medium Dondoko Dance Medium Totoro, which at 28.5 centimeters is actually taller than the Small Dondoko Dance Big Totoro.

Finally, the Dondoko Dance Small Totoro only comes in one size (18 centimeters tall), but the plushie is still officially designated the Small Dondoko Dance Small Totoro.

Viewed from the front, their earnest expressions really give the impression that they’re pulling with all their might to make the magic happen, but they’re also pretty cute from behind.

Along with being able to suit different amounts of space, the various Dondoko dancers can also match a variety of budgets. The smallest, in both senses, is the Dondoko Dance Small Totoro, at 3,080 yen (US$20). The Medium Totoros are 3,850 and 6,050 yen, and the three Big Totoros come in at 4,400, 6,380, and 9,680 yen.

Ostensibly, most people would buy just one size for each character, but making room for the whole set creates an especially expansive warm and fuzzy aura that more than offsets any concerns about the gathering not being canon to the original work.

The whole group is available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Studio Ghibli, Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!