Sure, Jolteon, you can have my sofa. I’ll find somewhere else to sit.

In terms of Pokémon evolutions, Eevee’s are among the most, well, evolutionary-looking. Whereas some Pocket Monster species take on drastically different forms when they evolve, acquiring significantly humanoid or monstrous appearances, it’s easy to trace the lineage of the many Eeveelutions, as each one is essentially Eevee with the addition of a few elemental design elements.

For example, here’s the new Eevee plushie that’s just been announced by the Pokémon Center megastore chain in Japan…

…and here’s the new plushie for Vaporeon, Eevee’s Water-type evolution.

Sure, Vaporeon gets a more aquatic-oriented tale and fins, but overall it’s not all that different from the regular Eevee. However, both of these plushies are life-size versions of the Pokémon, as per their official Pokédex entries, and so they remind us that there’s also a very big difference between the standard Eevee and the Eeveelutions.

When looking at the incremental appearance changes for the Eeveelutions it’s easy to forget that they’re exponentially larger than their base species. So while the life-size Eevee plushie is a sensible 41 centimeters (16.1 inches) in length, once it turns into Vaporeon it grows to 92 centimeters (36.2 inches) long!

▼ Fits on your lap!

▼ Can claim dominion over your sofa!

Joining Vaporeon in life-size Eeveelution plushie form are Electric-type Jolteon, who’s even longer at 96 centimeters, and Fire-type Flareon, the longest of the bunch at 110 centimeters.

Of course, this family tree is broader than just Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, and the Pokémon Center is promising life-size plushies of Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon too at some point down the Snorlax-unobstructed road.

▼ You’ll essentially have to cede your living room to them in its entirety, but be honest, you’ll be happy to do so.

Note that you will want to give proper consideration to where you place the life-size Eeveelutions, since they’re not just big, but heavy too. Vaporeon and Jolteon each weigh in at 4.4 kilograms (9,7 pounds), and heavyweight Flareon tips the scales at 5.8 kilos. The life-size Eevee plushie, meanwhile, is a svelte 396 grams. Eevee is also the most affordably priced, at 3,850 yen (US$26.50), while each of the Eeveelutions is 44,000 yen.

▼ Yes, this means that the life-sized Vaporeon and Jolteon cost one yen a gram.

Eevee is available for immediate purchase through the Pokémon Center online shop here, which is also accepting Eeveelution preorders for Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon (here, here, and here) for shipping starting in early November. Note that when placing your order for a life-size Eeveelution no other items can be placed in the cart, as though they require digital space in proportion to their physical dimensions.

Source: Pokémon Center Online

Top image: Pokémon Center Online

Insert images: Pokémon Center Online (1, 2), Twitter/@poke_times, Pokémon Center Online (3, 4)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!