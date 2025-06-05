No dollars to donuts.

Every once in a while, there’s a push to get a Western holiday to catch on with the Japanese public. Christmas is locked in and Halloween has made some impressive headway over the years, but efforts to get Easter celebrations going seem to be floundering, probably because it’s too hard to know when that holiday is each year.

But one Western holiday that I think has potential here is National Donut Day. This is an American holiday, observed on the first Friday of June, that was started by Christian church and charity group The Salvation Army through events where donuts were handed out to those affected by the Great Depression and soldiers fighting overseas.

Now, thanks to Krispy Kreme, National Donut Day has arrived in Japan. I suppose this means it should be called International Donut Day, but I guess they don’t want to be too presumptuous. In honor of this day, which falls on 6 June this year, Krispy Kreme has a sizable giveaway planned.

▼ This times 10,000

From the time each location opens and while supplies last on National Donut Day, Krispy Kreme will be giving out free Original Glazed donuts with any purchase, excluding sole purchases of those little super-cheap things like birthday candles or message cards. This giveaway will be held at all locations across the country for a total of 10,000 free donuts.

Three exceptions are the Krispy Kreme locations at the Tokyo International Forum, Shibuya Cine Tower, and Funabashi LaLaport Tokyo-Bay. These places all have theater kitchens where you can see the donuts being made, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., freshly baked Original Glazed donuts will be given away for National Donut Day.

Although the fact that you have to purchase something to get the free donuts means it’s not a giveaway in the truest sense of the word, it is possible to parlay your free donut into a dozen Original Glazed donuts. All you have to do is follow Krispy Kreme on Twitter or Instagram and make a post sharing your impressions of the Original Glazed donut with the hashtag #ドーナツデーはオリグレ (#DonutDayisOriginalGlazed) and there’s a chance you’ll be one of the lucky 12 winners who get a whole box of them.

I’m personally more of the mind that every day is donut day. But, for those who don’t share my passion for fried bread and the hypertension that goes along with it, this is the perfect chance to remind a donut how you feel at Krispy Kreme or wherever else you like to get your greasy, sweet fix.

Source, images: PR Times

