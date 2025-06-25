Pokémon fans can grab snacks and catch Eeveelutions at Family Mart.

As a Gen-I Normal-type Pokémon, Eevee has been spotted in a wide variety of habitats within the franchise’s games and anime. Right now, though, there’s one more place where you can find Eevee, or more specifically the Pocket Monster’s evolved Eeveelution forms, as they’re currently camped out at Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart!

As part of a collaboration with the Pokémon franchise, Family Mart has rolled out a line of Eevee-themed food and drink, on sale as of June 24, and is offering some exclusive giveaway merch to sweeten the deal.

First up we have the Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon Colorful Chicken Salad Sandwich (430 yen [US$3]). Much like how the original Eevee evolution trio each represents a different element, this is a three-sectioned sandwich pack, with fiery Flareon’s color featured as a tomato sauce accent, Electric Jolteon’s yellow as a egg salad, and Vaporeon’s portion having extra lettuce. The portion is big enough to be nicely filling, while the ingredient mix is refreshing and won’t leave you feeling guiltily bloated, making this a meal with the same sort of broad appeal as these three Pokémon have.

Next is the Leafeon Razor Leaf Roll Cake (178 yen).

Don’t let the name scare you. There are no sharp edges inside this soft rolled pastry, and the “leaf” being used here is tea leaf, as inside the cake is a meandering layer of matcha milk cream with strong green tea notes nicely balanced with a comforting sweetness.

▼ The leafy pattern on the top of the cake is a nice touch.

Dessert isn’t over yet. We’ve also got Glaceon’s Blizzard Ramune Warabimochi (168 yen).

Warabimochi is a kind of extra-jiggly sweet mochi dumpling, here with the vivid icy blue color of Eevee’s Ice-type evolution and some sprinkled rice flour to evoke thoughts of freshy fallen snow.

Ramune, meanwhile, is originally a kind of carbonated Japanese soft drink with a light apple/citrus flavor to it (it’s also the flavor called “soda” in some Japanese sweets, not to be confused with “cola”), Inside the Glaceon warabimochi is Ramune-flavor whipped cream, and to make it extra-special there’s some coarse-grain sugar mixed in, to give it a touch of pseudo-icy texture as you chew.

And to wash everything down, there’s the Sylveon Charm Peach Gelatin Drink (268 yen).

There are two different designs for the cup, with different illustrations, but it’s hard to imagine anything more girlishly cute than the one we ended up with. As for the flavor, this is definitely truth in advertising, as the drink delivers an intense peach flavor and captivating texture thanks to the peach gelatin and bits of fruit.

And as if they all weren’t tempting enough already, while supplies last you can get an exclusive Eevee or Eeveelution acrylic keychain if you purchase two or more of the above items at the same time.

The first batch’s possible prizes consist of a Male Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, or Sylveon, and the second group, being given out starting July 1, is made up of a Female Eevee, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, and Glaceon.

This will, of course, mean that we’ll need to eat a lot of sweets in order to get a complete set, but hey, that’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make for Eevee.

