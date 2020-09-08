Just as with the Pokémon Eevee, these rings will symbolize your willingness to evolve and grow with your partner in marriage.

U-Treasure, the Japanese jewelry designer specializing in authentic character goods, has dazzled us with “Eeveelution” necklaces as well as Pikachu and Mew-themed rings in the recent past. They’ve now added a new line of exquisite Eevee engagement and wedding rings to their collection and we couldn’t be more excited for all of the Pokémon fans in love out there.

▼ Sample engagement ring (left and bottom) and wedding rings

Each engagement ring is exquisitely crafted and features a male and female Eevee with their distinctive gendered tail markings gazing towards the center stone. Beginning with the partner Eevee in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, female Eevee tail markings are flower-shaped (but appear heart-shaped when viewed from one side). This aesthetic change was made permanent for all female Eevees in the eighth-generation core series of games Pokémon Sword and Shield and will presumably remain that way moving forward.

▼ Understated elegance–the Pokémon theme is subtle enough to not appear gaudy but clear enough to excite any Poké-fan.

The engagement ring comes in six different versions: a platinum band with pink gold or platinum Eevees, a yellow gold, pink gold, or white gold band with corresponding gold-type Eevees, and a silver band with pink gold Eevees. All of the gold used is 18-karat and prices range from 66,000 to 125,400 yen (US$621 to US$1,180) with the platinum band/pink gold Eevees version as the most expensive and the silver band/pink gold Eevees combination as the least expensive. The center stone is an optional addition and each selection (diamond, ruby, sapphire) comes with its own price.

The wedding ring comes in a total of twelve versions, six each for the male and female designs, ranging from 39,600 to 92,400 yen depending on the materials selected.

▼ Sample wedding rings and close-up detail of Eevee tail markings

Fine craftsmanship aside, the rings also represent something deeper than a mere love for one of the original 151 Pokémon. In the Pokémon universe, Eevee currently possesses the ability to evolve into one of eight different types of Pokémon–more than any other on record. Therefore, the act of pledging your love to someone with one of these rings in essence also symbolizes your commitment to cherishing your partner’s individuality and a promise to evolve together as you begin married life.

The Eevee line of rings went on sale on September 1 at the U-Treasure Shinjuku branch as well as on the U-Treasure online shop. For other non-Pokémon character-themed lines of authentic rings by the same maker, see these Kirby and Cardcaptor Sakura gems as well.

Source, top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, U-Treasure

