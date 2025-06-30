Whether you’re heading out to brave the summer heat or staying cool at home, Ponyo is ready to hang out.

With summer here, it’s the perfect time to head to the beach. Or, alternatively, it’s the perfect time to say “Yeah, it’s way too hot to be outside” and enjoy some marine-themed anime in your air-conditioned home.

But while only you can decide which of those times it is, Ponyo can tell you what time it is on the clock.

Studio Ghibli’s spunky fish girl, star of the anime movie of the same name, is swimming into specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku with a new lineup of summery merch, including a Ponyo Jellyfish Clock, with elegant glass beads instead of numbers serving as markers on the clockface.

Donguri Kyowakoku is known for their attention to detail, and whereas some designers might have been tempted to only model the part of Ponyo that sticks up over the top of the jellyfish, the character is represented in full.

The material for the jellyfish itself even has a translucent effect to it, making it seem even more realistic.

Arriving at the same time as the clock is a selection of Ponyo accessories. The ring once again features Ponyo and a jellyfish, but this time she’s crawled inside for a nap.

With pierced ears not being quite as prevalent among Japanese women as they are in some other countries, and especially less so among teens and kids, Donguri Kyowakoku often releases its earrings in two styles, one for pierced ears and the other as clips, and that’s the case for the Ponyo earrings.

No jellyfish here, but Ponyo won’t be lonely, because she’s got some of her sisters with her!

Something to bear in mind here is that the sea glass-style accents at the end of the strands vary from piece to piece.

So if you’re ordering the earrings online, you won’t be able to choose the exact color you’re getting, but you will still have something that’s beautiful and somewhat unique.

And finally, even more of Ponyo’s siblings show up to help form this bracelet.

Prices range from 2,420 yen (US$17) for the ring, 2,970 yen for the bracelet, 3,630 yen for the earrings of either type, and 8,580 yen for the clock. The whole lineup goes on sale July 5 and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (clock here, accessories here), meaning they’ll be available in time to wear for a summer trip to the real-life town that inspired the Ponyo anime.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

