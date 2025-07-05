Hello Kitty heads to the Golden Arches, the sunny beach, and summer festivals.

Though the whole world knows Sanrio’s superstar cat as Hello Kitty, that’s actually her nickname. The character’s official “real” name is Kitty White, with her surname likely meant to evoke the snowy shade of her fur.

However, while she’s always Kitty White, Hello Kitty is also sometimes brown, like in her upcoming batch of McDonald’s Japan Happy Meal toys.

That’s because Kitty-chan periodically develops a “suntan” while she’s having outdoor fun, with such merch usually showing up in the summer months. So with McDonald’s new Hello Kitty Happy Meals arriving on July 11, right around when the sunshine is strongest in Japan, the first three toys are all suntanned Kitty ones.

There’s a Mini Tray for keeping your snacks off the sand or grass during picnics at the beach or park, and also a Summer Drink Cup for hydration help.

The coolest item, though, in both senses of the word, is the Surfboard Ice Maker, which lets you make frozen popsicle-style treats by filling it with juice and popping it in the freezer to form.

Kitty’s suntan will have faded by July 18, when the second round of Hello Kitty Happy Meals arrive.

Along with a trip to the beach, hitting up the local summer festival is a highlight of summer in Japan, so Kitty-chan puts on her summer kimono for the Yukata Hello Kitty Bag Clips.

The gentle ringing of wind chimes has long been thought to have a psychologically cooling effect during summers in Japan, so that’s the form Kitty-chan takes on for the Wind Chime Hello Kitty Spoon and Fork set.

But once again, the best of the bunch appears to be the one that helps you make something to eat, the Lantern Hello Kitty Onigiri Maker Shaker.

Being shaped like the hanging paper lanterns that light up festival venues means that this Hello Kitty is also shaped like an onigiri (rice ball). Scoop cooked rice inside, give it a series of good vertical shakes, and you get a nicely formed rice ball.

▼ It’s an especially useful item if you or your friends/family are among the people who don’t like eating onigiri that someone formed with their bare hands.

▼ Preview video for all the Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys

The second batch of toys will be available from July 18 to July 24, and the third round of the tie-up, where any of the six items are a possibility, starts July 25 and continues until supplies run out.

Source: McDonald’s Japan

Top image: Twitter/@ McDonaldsJapan

Insert images: YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）, McDonald’s Japan, YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s） (2, 3)

